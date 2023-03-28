Historic Murphysburg celebrates 2 during Women's History Month

Mar. 27—Two past residents of Joplin — one the creator of a popular chili seasoning and the other a college professor who introduced Model United Nations participation to Joplin — are being recognized this month by Historic Murphysburg Preservation as part of Women's History Month.

Though the women did not live in Murphysburg, they were residents of the Wilson-Hatten addition to the north of the Murphysburg boundary, said Mary Anne Phillips, a resident and researcher of Murphysburg.

The two women being recognized are Mary Kirk Kelly, a native of Alabama who came to Joplin to teach, and Dora Kneeland, who is credited with creating the Williams brand chili seasoning once manufactured in this area.

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree from Alabama College and a master's degree in arts from Vanderbilt University, and then she became a graduate of George Peabody College for Teachers, according to Phillips.

She came to Joplin to join the faculty at Joplin Junior College, a forerunner of Missouri Southern State University. She taught locally only six years, from 1957 to 1963, but made a big impact as an instructor of American history, U.S. government and sociology, according to Phillips.

Phillips said Kelly's contribution to the college and to Joplin was introducing the Model United Nations program here. She took students to attend a Model U.N. conference for the first time in 1963 at St. Louis. Though the Model U.N. program was not offered after she left, it was restarted again in the 1980s by Paul Teverow, who is now a retired MSSU history professor.

Kelly also started United Nations Day in Joplin.

She received national recognition for her work with the program. In October 1962, she was presented a service award for promoting interest in the observance of United Nations Day, Phillips said.

In the 1970s, Kelly moved back to her native Alabama and became a clay and ceramics artist who experienced much acclaim.

In addition, she painted porcelain art pieces such as tureens, bowls, plates and tea sets that looked like cabbages, lettuce or melons; ceramic plaques with daisies; candlesticks fashioned after banana stalks; and trays that looked like banana leaves, according to the Murphysburg information.

Story continues

People from all over the world purchased and collected her art pieces, Phillips said, and she and her ceramics were featured in many auctions, art galleries and magazines.

While C.L. Williams is credited with making and selling the popular Williams Chili Seasoning from a small plant in Webb City, the recipe for it was created by Kneeland, Phillips said.

Based on information provided to Phillips by residents of the neighborhood where Kneeland lived at 101 N. Sergeant Ave., she was Williams' mother-in-law, although other sources said she was his mother.

Kneeland was born in 1879 in Diamond and moved to Joplin in 1895, according to the Murphysburg information. Her husband, Guy Kneeland, was an engineer for a zinc mine and died in 1923.

She eventually came to live at 101 N. Sergeant Ave. with a daughter, son-in-law Williams, and grandson until her death in 1945.

"Williams used to manufacture those seasonings in the garage" beginning in 1937, Phillips said.

Former nearby residents "said you could smell it around the neighborhood, and they would make chili and feed the kids," Phillips said she was told. "The kids could smell the chili, and they would go to get a bowl."

That was until the city came knocking to tell Williams he had to obtain a permit for operating a business in the garage. He wasn't sure that a garage was the place to run a business anyway, so he rented a plant in Webb City for the operation, Phillips said. But he never fully relied on the seasoning mix to support his family.

"He kept his day job as a purchasing manager for Myers Motor Supply Co. for 27 years," Phillips said.

The chili seasoning became the foundation of Williams Foods, which today offers seasonings for a variety of dishes.

More information To find more information about the Women of Murphysburg series, visit www.murphysburg.org.