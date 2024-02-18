Historic NW OKC property set to become residential housing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New residential housing is headed to the northwest side of the metro for a famous area of town.

The land near NW 36th Street and Walker Avenue was once a golf course several decades ago. It was also home to the First Christian Church. As first reported by the Oklahoman, it’s now set to become a residential area with the idea coming from a man who said he has heartfelt connections to the community there.

“Welcome to one of the most beautiful pieces of property in Oklahoma City,” real estate developer, Ronald Bradshaw, said.

It’s a property near and dear to Bradshaw’s heart.

“I’m interested in doing something that that I would feel good about and what I think the people in the neighborhood will feel good about,” Bradshaw said.

Growing up, Bradshaw went to school in the historic area.

After meeting with residents nearby, some he knows well, he plans to put 129 residential lots on 32 acres with some nature trails as well.

“Our business is to develop the property the way the neighbors want to see it developed,” he said. “We’re going to maintain a lot of the landscape, the creeks, all this is going to be real amenities to the property.”

He’s done other developments in the Oklahoma City metro, most notably in the Page Woodson area.

Realtor Jennifer Kragh with Sage Sotheby’s International Realty said urban housing in Oklahoma City is needed right now.

“We’re in a low inventory situation,” she said. “If nothing else came to market, everything we have for sale would be gone in two months.”

They’ve assembled a team that includes some who live near the property as well.

“It’s going to feel classic and timeless and very much a good neighbor with what’s here,” Kragh said. “And it’s going to honor what has been here.”

They said they hope to continue conversation and progress toward construction later this year.

“This is going to be fun,” Bradshaw said.

The development is in its very early stages. They filed their design plan Thursday that will show where certain things will be like streets and electric plans.

