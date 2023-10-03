Historic Olvera Street restaurant fighting to reopen

TechCrunch

After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds -- monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy. Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics.