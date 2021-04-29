Historic photo marks the first time 2 women flanked the US president at a speech to Congress

President Joe Biden arrives to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden made his first presidential address to a joint session of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, sitting behind him at the rostrum, made history.

The occasion marked the first time that the Speaker of the House and president of the Senate were both women - and the first time that a US president was flanked by two women presiding in those positions during a presidential address.

During the speech, Biden is expected to speak about the progress his administration has made tackling the coronavirus pandemic within his first 100 days. Biden is also set to push the American Families Plan, his administration's $1.8 trillion legislative package aiming to invest in education, infrastructure, child care, and various labor policies like paid family leave.

Biden is also expected to lay out his vision for economic recovery related to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the moment, Harris said it felt, "normal."

"Madam Speaker and Madam Vice President," Biden said as he took to the stage. "No sitting US president has ever said those words. It's about time!" Biden said.

