The 2024 edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes center stage Jan. 13 with the All-Western Parade — kicking off three weeks of events paying tribute to the cowboy way of life.

Formerly known as the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show, Fort Worth’s stock show was first held in 1896. A parade followed two years later.

Here’s a look at photos from the stock show parades going back to the 1930s, along with some more recent images from the 2000s.

March 12, 1937: Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show parade in downtown Fort Worth

Jan. 17, 2015: Hundreds of horses and riders participate in the Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth

1953: The Stock Show parade nears the intersection of 7th and Main streets, heading north towards the Tarrant County Courthouse. American flags and Stock Show banners line the street. Businesses fronting the parade route include the Jack Collier Drug Co., KONC Radio, Dundee men’s clothier, Mid-Continent Supply, United Finance and Thrift Co., and the Downtown Club, a billiard hall.

Jan. 16, 2016: Stock Show and Rodeo VIPs lead the All-Western parade through Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth.

March 10, 1939: Paul Whiteman, left, and Amon Carter ride horses at the head of the parade that opened the 43rd Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show.

Jan. 22, 2000: Members of the Pure Country Riding Club make their way down Main Street in Fort Worth’s Stock Show Parade

Jan. 22, 1952: Ernest L. Allen Sr., vice president of the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show and marshal of the opening day parade. He was owner of Ernest Allen Motor Co.

Jan. 12, 2008: Sydner Snipes, 3, waits with her father, Anthony Snipes, of Fort Worth, along Main Street in downtown for the Fort Worth Stock Show all-Western parade.

Circa 1971: Kevin Brown, 3, sits on father’s shoulders and cries during the Stock Show parade in downtown Fort Worth.

Jan. 17, 2004: Sean Brennan holds his 2-year-old son Parker while his son Ryan, 6, watches during the Fort Wort Stock Show Parade in downtown. The Brennans are from Fort Worth.

Jan. 14, 2006: Riders guide their longhorn cattle past the courthouse during the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in downtown

Jan. 26, 1951: Texas Gov. Allan Shivers rides with W.R. Watt, right, who was president-manager of the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show, in the downtown Fort Worth parade.

Jan. 18, 2014: Two young performers were part of the Banda Sinfonica from Zacateca in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo All Western Parade.

Jan. 14, 2012: A rider talks on his phone in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s All-Western Parade in downtown.

March 8, 1945: Pat Henry with a laughing horse named Golden Lurce. “The smirking Palomino is a young stock horse owned by Mrs. Lucille L. Cofield of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mr. Henry is Golden Lucre’s trainer.” Behind the horse and trainer is a store called Pioneer Palace.

Jan. 14, 2017: Circle L5 Riding Club in the All Western Parade in downtown Fort Worth, the kick-off event for the Fort Worth Stock Show.

March 8, 1946: Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show Parade: “Leading the longest and most colorful stock show and rodeo parade in the 50 years of the event were these four flag-bearer riders, from left: Duffy Crabtree, Great Falls, Montana. Vic Truitt, Stonewall, Oklahoma. Fay Kirkwood and Tad Lucas, both of Fort Worth. In the distance is the Fort Worth Texas & Pacific Railway station depot.

Jan. 22, 2000: Fort Worth police officers lead the beginning of the Stock Show parade.

March 8, 1940: Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show opening parade. Thousands lined Main and Houston streets in downtown Fort Worth ahead of the 10-day show.

Jan. 23, 1999: The TCU marching band during the Fort Worth Stock Show western parade on Main Street.

March 10, 1939: Amon Carter and others ride horses at the head of the parade to open the 43rd Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show in Fort Worth. Behind the men on the horses is a marching band.

Jan. 17, 2004: Caden Moore, 3, of Arlington, watches as horses pass by during the Fort Wort Stock Show Parade in downtown.

March 20, 1935: Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show, featuring eight-horse team of Clydesdales, advertising Anheuser-Busch Inc.’s Budweiser beer. Posed in front of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram building on Seventh Street.

Jan. 26, 1951: Crack riding groups from West Texas participate along with various Fort Worth organizations and residents in the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show Parade. The tallyho loaded with passengers belong to Ray Woods of Fort Worth.

Jan. 14, 2012: Jose Morales and his 2-year-old son, Miguel, ride with La Guadalupana riding club in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo All Western Parade in downtown.

Jan. 30, 1953: “Mrs. Willard Davis of Crosbyton tightens the cinch on her horse as she prepares to mount and take part in Friday’s downtown stock show parade. Her husband looks on approvingly.”

Jan. 14, 2012: The Texas Girls Choir perform at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade in downtown

March 5, 1947: Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show visitors Earline Vaughan, Glenda Anderson, Dorothy Burgess, Barbara Guthrie, Betty Neil Marlow and Pearl Kemp.

Southern Methodist University head football coach June Jones walks with Madeline Pickens, wife of T. Boone Pickens, in the Fort Worth Stock ShowÕs ÒAll Western ParadeÓ in downtown Fort Worth January 16, 2009. They were with the organization “Saving America’s Mustangs” to raise awareness to the plight of the mustangs. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)1

1950: The traditional all-Western, non-motorized Stock Show Parade through downtown Fort Worth featured many colorful entries and of course, dozens of horses.

March 8, 1946: Crowds line downtown’s Main and Houston streets for the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show Parade. “Although the crowds were well behaved it took every effort on the part of police along the line of march to keep the streets open. The view was taken at Ninth and Houston streets.”

Jan. 15, 2005: A girl waves to the parade as thousands of people lined Main Street in downtown Fort Worth for the annual Southwestern Exposition and Stock Show parade.

February 1953: Two men on white horses in Stock Show parade carrying U.S. and Texas flags in downtown Fort Worth.

Jan. 14, 2012: Good weather brought large crowd to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo All Western Parade in downtown.

March 5, 1947: Watching the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show Parade are Miss Polly Boswell, R.M. Davidson and Texas Harner of Cleburne.

Jan. 19, 2013: Western reenactors on the Legends of Texas entry in the All Western Parade make their way through downtown Fort Worth, kicking off on the Stock Show and Rodeo.

March 8, 1946: “Even as it was in the Western highwayman’s day, this stage coach in the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show parade Friday afternoon was ‘protected’ by a rifle-bearing rider.” A Renfro’s Drugs store is seen on the corner of the building.

Jan. 23, 1999: The Fort Worth Stock Show western parade heads north on Houston Street in downtown.

March 9, 1945: A mounted parade through downtown Fort Worth ushered in the Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show in Fort Worth. Gov. Coke R. Stevenson, a rancher, led the way on his paint horse. John C. Burns, president of the exposition, rode alongside the governor.

Jan. 15, 2011: Saginaw cowboys K.J. Beavers, 5; and 6-year-olds Levi Johnson, Cade DeSantos and Hayden Norwich wait for the Stock Show Parade to begin in downtown Fort Worth.

March 20, 1935: An Anheuser-Busch wagon drawn by Clydesdale horses made an appearance at the Stock Show. Beatrice Brenner, a torch singer with the Johnny Robinson’s Orchestra at Fort Worth’s Blackstone Hotel, rode in the wagon. She is pictured here with Ben E. Keith, president of Ben E. Keith Co., a regional wholesale distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables and distributor for Anheuser-Busch products. Keith entered the wholesale produce business in 1906 and helped organize the Harkrider-Morrison Co., which became Harkrider-Keith-Cooke Co.. In 1918 Keith purchased controlling interest and was named president.