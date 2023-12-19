Historic photos reveal snapshots of North Carolina’s ever-evolving landscape
North Carolina continues to grow with no signs of slowing down.
With all the change, especially in the Triangle, it’s sometimes nice to look back and remember the way it was — when towns celebrated the sweet potato harvest with a parade and actress Ava Gardner took a selfie before the term was even coined.
We took a deep dive in The News & Observer’s archives to find some of these hidden gems that show Raleigh, Durham and other parts of the state from another era.
We’ll periodically look back in The News & Observer’s collection to showcase former photographers’ work and memories of some special times.
A special thank you goes to the staff at the State Archives of N.C. who administers The N&O’s negative and print collection.