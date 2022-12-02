Historic pottery stolen from South Carolina library. Authorities looking for thieves

Last summer, thieves stole a collection of historic pottery that had been loaned to a library in Edgefield County, leaving authorities searching for clues.

Today, police are still looking for the 19th century pots and the people who took them. On Friday, they asked for the public’s help. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrests of the thieves.

All told, 39 pots were stolen from the Tompkins Library in the town of Edgefield, authorities said.

“The pottery was made in the 1800s by enslaved citizens of Edgefield County and carries significant historical value,’’ a news release from Crimestoppers of the Midlands said.

The burglary occurred between June 4-6 at the Tompkins Library, the news release said. Police said they will guarantee anonymity to tipsters. Reach Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or 888-274-6372.

The D.A. Tompkins Library is a welcome center for the historic town of Edgefield. About 2,000 people visit each year, according to the town’s website. The welcome center provides information about the town’s history, including displays and artifacts, the Edgefield website says.

Edgefield, in western South Carolina, is the hometown of the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C.