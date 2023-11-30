Historic Preservation Board formed in Carlsbad

Preserving the City of Carlsbad's past was the Carlsbad City Council's goal in approving an ordinance to create an Historic Preservation Advisory Board on Nov. 14.

Ken Britt, former entertainment and promotions manager for the City of Carlsbad, said the new advisory board was an opportunity for the city to take charge of its history and the preservation of the community’s heritage.

Carlsbad officials said the move would also allow the city to earn a certified local government (CLG) designation. The State of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Historic Preservation Division (HPD) noted CLG encourages the preservation of cultural resources by promoting a partnership among local governments, the State of New Mexico and the National Park Service (NPS), the federal organization is responsible for the National Historic Preservation Program (NHPP), according to the state agency’s website.

A CLG certification demonstrates a commitment to historic preservation by enacting preservation ordinances and establishing a citizen-led commission to oversee local preservation programs, per the HPD website. According to the National Conference of State Historical Preservation Officers (NCOSHPO) website, Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966 to insure future generations a genuine opportunity, "to appreciate and enjoy the rich heritage of our nation."

Ward 1 City Councilor Edward Rodriguez said the advisory board was needed.

“I cherish the thought of local control over our city and not go to Santa Fe for everything we want to do,” Rodriguez said.

Advisory board powers include permit approval

The advisory board will make recommendations to the City of Carlsbad Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission and to the Carlsbad City Council on proposed historic designations and projects affecting historic properties within the city, stated part of the ordinance.

The board will conduct public hearings on applications and make recommendations to P&Z, read the ordinance.

Board members would make recommendations on historic demolition permits and consider alternatives when reviewing applications seeking demolition in part or in whole of designated cultural properties, read the ordinance.

“This board will act in an advisory capacity for landowners that meet criteria for historic buildings and rehabilitation for renovation of those buildings,” Britt said.

The ordinance provides for the advisory board to hold regular meetings, publicly post agendas and make public its minutes.

Advisory board will be made up of 5 appointed members

City of Carlsbad Planning, Engineering and Regulation Department Director Jeff Patterson said citizens would advise the board on possible preservation of local landmarks.

He said Carlsbad's mayor would appoint five people to serve as members of the advisory board for 2-year terms. Appointees would need city council approval.

Historic overlay zone also approved

“(The board) would serve as an advisory (group) to the City Council on matters of historic preservation as it pertains to the historic overlay district,” Patterson said.

A historic district would be established within the city and would be designated by the Carlsbad City Council and mapped as an overlay district on the city's official zoning map, according to the ordinance.

A historical landmark like an individual building, structure or site within the city would also be designated by city council and mapped as an overlay district on the city's zoning map, per the ordinance.

