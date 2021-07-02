Historic resort in 'Blue Hawaii' to be auctioned this month

WAILUA, Hawaii (AP) — The historic resort where Elvis Presley’s character got married in the 1961 film “Blue Hawaii" will go up for auction at a foreclosure sale on Kauai this month.

The Garden Island newspaper reported the abandoned Coco Palms Resort will be auctioned July 26 on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Courthouse in Lihue.

Coco Palms initially opened in 1953 next to a historic coconut grove and an ancient Hawaiian fishpond. It has been closed since Hurricane Iniki — a Category 4 storm — slammed into Kauai in 1992. Several attempts to restore the property since have failed.

The property will be sold to the highest bidder in as-in condition. The winning bidder will have to pay 10% in cash, money order or by certified or cashier’s check after bidding.

The purchaser will be responsible for all costs and expenses for the closing, according to the legal notice.

The most recent effort to revive the hotel planned to take the remaining structure and build a 350-room resort and rebuild cottages.

The county’s Planning Department initially issued permits to Honolulu-based Coco Palms Hui, LLC, for the property in 2015. In March 2019, Stillwater Equity Partners took over the property after Coco Palms Hui defaulted on more than $11 million in financing on a $22-million mortgage.

The 46-acre grounds were once home to Kauai’s last queen, Queen Deborah Kapule Kekaihaakulou. It’s the site of key scenes in “Blue Hawaii,” including the last one where Presley sings the “Hawaiian Wedding Song” and holds his bride’s hand while they board a raft to cross a lagoon.

Recommended Stories

  • California sets date for Newsom recall election

    The recall will pose two questions to voters: first, asking if Newsom should be recalled and, second, if a majority of voters chose to recall him, who should succeed him.

  • New US LGBTQ-rights envoy sees reasons for hope and worry

    Jessica Stern, soon to become the State Department's special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, sees a mix of promising news and worrisome developments almost everywhere she looks, both at home and abroad. In the United States, Stern’s admiration for President Joe Biden’s moves supporting LGBTQ rights is offset by her dismay at other developments. Stern, whose new post was announced by Biden last week, has served since 2012 as executive director of New York-based OutRight Action International, which works globally to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people and strengthen their civil rights.

  • Minimum wage in Kansas City goes to $12 in 2023. But here’s how much it costs to live

    Missouri’s minimum wage rises to $12 in 2023. But even for a single adult in Kansas City, a living wage would be higher, researchers say.

  • Detained Belarus dissident's girlfriend graduates in absentia

    The girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident, detained with him after the plane they were travelling on was forced to land in Belarus, graduated in absentia at a ceremony in Vilnius on Friday. Sofia Sapega, 23, a Russian citizen raised in Belarus, was returning home from a two-week vacation in Greece with her boyfriend, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, when their flight was forced to land in Minsk on June 29. The EU last week imposed economic sanctions on Belarus.

  • Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. While a variety of side effects after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be a sign of the immune system kicking into high gear, a lack of such reactions does not mean it has failed to respond, researchers have found. As in clinical trials, arm pain was the most common symptom, reported by 91% after the first shot and 82% after the second.

  • Era ends, uncertainty looms as U.S. forces quit main Afghanistan base

    KABUL (Reuters) -American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that the top U.S. commander has warned may descend into civil war without them. The brisk pace of the U.S. withdrawal comes as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country while peace talks in Qatar have failed to make significant progress. The Pentagon said the turnover of Bagram airbase to Afghan security forces was a "key milestone" in the withdrawal.

  • ‘We just don’t have cars.’ Auto shortage means few choices, high prices for buyers

    “Normally, you’d have a choice of 10 different cars in 10 different colors,” one Kansas City dealer said. Now “it might be two different cars in one color.”

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • California officer plays Taylor Swift song to keep video confrontation off YouTube

    “We have a code of conduct all officers must follow,” a department spokesman said. James Burch, policy director of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), and a group of protesters gathered outside the Alameda Courthouse in Oakland on Tuesday where they became the target of a police officer weaponizing YouTube’s copyright takedown policy. The advocates appeared on the courthouse steps to listen to a broadcast of the pre-trial hearing for police officer Jason Fletcher, who was charged with manslaughter in the fatally shooting of Steven Taylor, a Black man, inside of a Walmart last year, as reported by The Verve.

  • In South Florida, developers often demand exceptions to rules. Champlain Towers got several

    According to his 2014 obituary, which shows him squinting and smiling, Nathan Reiber had just moved to South Florida and was retired for only a week when a building on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road caught his eye. He bought it, launching his second career as a real estate mogul.

  • Rural Minnesota veterinarian gets $1.5 million in dispute over miniature pony herd

    A rural Minnesota veterinarian will get $1.5 million in a dispute over a herd of miniature ponies that were taken from a pony farm. A Martin County jury delivered the verdict Wednesday after a civil court trial. Dr. Shirley Kittleson had sued the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota, claiming it owed her the money after she cared for more than 70 miniature ponies that a Humane Society ...

  • After Phylicia Rashad supported Bill Cosby, her employer Howard University says her comment ‘lacked sensitivity’

    Phylicia Rashad's support of Bill Cosby as he was released from prison Wednesday (in an apparently now-deleted tweet, screenshot below) was roundly criticized — despite a follow-up post about how she "fully" supports survivors of sexual assault — and it showed no signs of stopping the following day.

  • Selena Gomez Designs 'Really Fun' Swimwear Collaboration with Inclusivity in Mind

    The La'Mariette x Selena Gomez swimwear collection, which comes in six styles, launches July 3 exclusively on the brand's website

  • Alyson Stoner Reveals She Underwent Gay Conversion Therapy: ‘My Mind Doesn’t Want to Even Go There’

    In her youth, Alyson Stoner was a successful actor, singer and dancer known for movies like “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Step Up” and “Camp Rock.” But she was also a regular young woman coming to terms with her sexuality: a journey she recounts in her newly released book, “Mind Body Pride.” In an interview with Insider published on Wednesday, Stoner, who identifies as pansexual, discussed the conflicting feelings she struggled with after falling in love with a woman for the first time and attempting

  • Jonathan Taylor Thomas Photographed Publicly For the First Time in Almost 8 Years

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas was spotted in Los Angeles while walking his dogs, six years after the '90s heartthrob last appeared on a TV show.

  • Chris Pratt Admits to Blacking Out and Challenging This Marvel Star to a Wrestling Match

    Chris Pratt shares he was "mortified" after realizing he had blacked out and confidently challenged this Marvel performer to an intense wrestling match.

  • Captain Sandy Reveals Who from Below Deck Med She Would Hire as Her Personal Chef

    In her five seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, captain Sandy Yawn has witnessed meals — and chefs — of every kind. From an ill-fated taco night to some questionable nachos, and from an onion debacle to a meltdown over cucumbers, the yacht boss has seen it all. So, which chef would Sandy choose to work with again, and in a more intimate capacity? When the captain appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 28, Andy asked her which galley guru from the past she'd hire as her own

  • Mark Wahlberg shares tribute to his 'total smokeshow' wife: 'An incredible mother to our four amazing children'

    Mark Wahlberg took to social media to share a birthday tribute to his wife Rhea.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Self-Owns With Tweet About Facebook’s Extremist Warning

    "Tell me you align with radicalized misinformation without telling me," one Twitter user ridiculed the conspiracy-endorsing Georgia Republican.

  • Fans Are Loving Costco’s New Boho-Chic Potted Plants

    Spotted: an assortment of boho-chic potted plants at Costco. And for just $12.99 each, you’re going to want every single gorgeous design. “Check out these BOHO Beauties!” writes Costco Sisters on Instagram, who spotted these must-have boho potted plants at a Costco in Los Angeles. “The designs on the pots are so cute and allow […]