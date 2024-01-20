Historic Rock House in Desert Hot Springs reopens to public with surprise reunion

You won't find the Flintstones living inside Desert Hot Springs' Historic Rock House. Instead, Riverside County’s newest historic landmark is now open to the public as a museum, visitors center and small-events venue.

This landmark in the desert is historic and iconic for a number of reasons. Colorado mining businessman Lee Watkins, at the age of 70, built the home, also known as "Pil-O-Rox," between 1947 and 1949 using local rocks. It was one of the first properties purchased from the 160-acre homestead investment by Los Angeles developer W.J. "Aubrey" Wardman, and is one of the last remaining rock structures in the city.

The house is located at 66-050 Third St. in Desert Hot Springs.

Lee and his wife, Leonora, lived in the home for many years. In 1959, a Desert Sentinel newspaper article reported that Leonora planned to sell the Rock House after Lee's death and move to Pasadena.

Over the years, many of these vernacular architectural-style rock homes have burned down or been destroyed. Five years ago, the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society purchased the Rock House and spent more than $200,000 in donations to fix it up, including $25,000 from the city last April.

Marjorie Snell of the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society takes a photo with Lori Bachelder-Nelson, whose great-grandmother was Leonora Watkins, at the Historic Rock House on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Bachelder-Nelson holds family memorabilia.

On Saturday, community members and local officials gathered to celebrate the new resource in town and its history. But the highlight of the day came after the main program ended.

For years, Marjorie Snell, an ex-officio member of the historical society, was searching for any living relatives of Lee and Leonora Watkins who had photographs, pieces of furniture or any additional information about the house. When Lori Bachelder-Nelson, whose great-grandmother was Leonora, walked in on Saturday with some of those items, Snell, with tears in her eyes, hugged her tightly.

Bachelder-Nelson explained that her brother came across a Desert Sun article on the "Pil-O-Rox," and their mother immediately identified her grandparents' house. The article was the Desert Sun's weekly history column, published on Jan. 14, penned by Tracy Conrad of the Palm Springs Historical Society. When Bachelder-Nelson saw there was an open house taking place, she and her son-in-law got in the car, with memorabilia in hand, to drive to the historic house.

"I have spent hours and hours and hours searching for family members," Snell told Bachelder-Nelson. "I hope you're as thrilled as I am to know that this home is being preserved."

Bachelder-Nelson, who lives in Yucaipa, has some recollection of the home, but she isn't sure if she was physically in it before or if she remembers it through photographs. Nevertheless, it was important for her to come out to learn more about her family history and take part in an important day.

Marjorie Snell of the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society holds a family photograph of Lee and Leonora Watkins, center of middle row, with their relatives in front of the Historic Rock House that Lee built.

"They spent the weekend before Christmas out here as a family tradition for years and years," Bachelder-Nelson said.

Along with photographs of the whole family in front of the home, Bachelder-Nelson also brought a small piece of cholla cactus wood that was once part of a side table.

Early pioneers in the area built their residential homestead shacks and sheds out of scraps of wood, galvanized siding from abandoned train cars, desert brush for insulation and rocks and stones for the structures, according to the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society. Watkins made all the furniture in the home out of cholla cactus wood.

None of the original furniture remains inside the home today, and Bachelder-Nelson said there's likely none left, as her own side table broke down after so many years.

Bridget Lawler, historic preservation officer with the Riverside County Historic Commission, presents a plaque for the Historic Rock House on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The modest rock cottage features wooden doors and ceiling, donated artwork from local artists thanks to the Spa City Paletteers Art Club, historical books on the history of Desert Hot Springs, old letters from Wardman and painted pots. Outside, there is a rock seating area, rock arches and what looks like an old stone oven.

Many community members were not aware of the home prior to 2019 because the property was quite overgrown. Additionally, Snell said many rock houses were destroyed by fires, and some that remained standing were torn down by the city for safety reasons.

As Snell looked at the home on Saturday, she reflected on how hardworking Lee was to have built the home at 70.

The main room of the Rock House, which is planned to be turned into a museum of sorts, is seen in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., Thursday, April 20, 2023.

"They were pioneers, really, and developed Desert Hot Springs," Snell said.

Similarly, Desert Hot Springs resident Sandra Chank was not familiar with the home years prior, despite living a block away from it. She called the home a "cottage fantasy" and "very romantically designed," and believes it is a great asset to the city.

"It's good for people to remember who founded this town and what kind of people founded it. They were hard workers, and to be subjected to living in a place with extreme heat and not a lot of water, they were pioneers," Chank said. "It feels cozy and loving. I can see he had great love for his wife and everything he put into the house."

Members of the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society and local leaders gather for a ribbon cutting at the Historic Rock House in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez was amazed by Lee Watkins' strength, determination and hard work. Perez joked that he can barely put up his Christmas lights, let alone build an entire house by hand.

Desert Hot Springs Historical Society President Robert Griffith said the home will likely open to the public in about a week or two, but the group is in need of volunteer docents. He said the space will, at first, be open on the weekends, but he hopes to align its hours with those of Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, another historic house that was built by early pioneer Cabot Yerxa.

Griffith also envisions a rotating schedule of historical and local artist exhibits at the museum and visitors center so that it can be a true community space.

A walkway near the rear of the Rock House leads to its entrance in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The Historic Rock House also will channel its roots by being a venue for small community gatherings. According to the historical society, Lee and Leonora Watkins frequently hosted events at their home, and the spot essentially became a social hub in the emerging desert city. Griffith hopes to host art events or plant sales in the future.

Visit www.dhshistoricalsociety.org for more information on the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society, how to become a volunteer and to keep up with events at the Historic Rock House.

