Historic Rupee Low Forecasts Grow as Oil Costs Widen Deficits

Subhadip Sircar and Ronojoy Mazumdar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The worst is still to come for the Indian rupee after its slide in May to a historic low, according to analysts and forward markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency may drop to between 79 to 81 per dollar over the next few months, according to analysts from UBS AG to Nomura Holdings Inc. and Bloomberg Economics. Forwards are also pricing in a similar weakness for the rupee.

The bearish forecasts -- which will see the rupee drop as much as 4% from current level -- stem from a deterioration in India’s external finances. Higher oil prices threaten to widen the current-account deficit to at least 3% of the gross domestic product, compared to a 2% sustainable level, according to UBS, even as outflows from its equity markets accelerate.

“A grind higher for USD/INR from here toward 80 in the next couple of months is not a big ask,” said Rohit Arora, emerging markets Asia strategist at UBS. “Nor do I think 80 is a runaway depreciation by any metric. It’s a very modest adjustment of a currency with deteriorating fundamentals.”

The rupee declined about 1.6% in May, the biggest drop among emerging Asian currencies, spurring Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to say that the central bank won’t allow a runaway depreciation of the currency. The current account deficit can still be comfortably funded this year, he added.

The central bank has foreign exchange reserves of nearly $600 billion and has been using this pile to smooth out any volatility. Rupee traders will look forward to its monetary policy review on Wednesday, where it’s expected to raise interest rates after an out-of-policy hike in May.

Bloomberg Economics predicts the rupee will fall to 81 a dollar by the end of November. Nomura Holdings Inc. sees the currency at 79 by end June, while Standard Chartered Plc also sees a similar level by the third quarter. The currency closed at 77.6325 on Friday.

The debate around how much depreciation the RBI will allow is also linked to the currency’s use as a policy tool. Some argue that the central bank won’t tolerate a weak rupee when inflation has become its primary focus. Another argument is the rupee still remains over-valued in trade-weighted terms and some decline isn’t necessarily bad.

“We have been a little more bearish than consensus because we think the underlying balance of payments dynamics have deteriorated quite significantly,” said Divya Devesh, head of ASEAN and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, June 6: Caixin China PMI composite, Thailand CPI, Melbourne Institute Inflation

  • Tuesday, June 7: RBA rate decision, South Korea, China, Singapore forex reserves, Philippines and Taiwan CPI

  • Wednesday, June 8: RBI rate decision, South Korea GDP, Japan GDP, Japan balance of payments, Thailand rate decision, Indonesia and Malaysia forex reserves, Taiwan trade balance

  • Thursday, June 9: China trade, Philippines trade balance

  • Friday, June 10: China PPI and CPI, South Korea balance of payments, Malaysia industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, India industrial production, Japan PPI

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Benetton scion sees alliances and partnerships remaining important

    Alliances and partnerships remain important for the development of companies controlled by the Benettons, the chairman of the family's holding company Edizione said on Sunday, answering a question about the relationship with Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez. "We have to continue this vocation we have always had of respecting local partners with specific skills in the business, this will never change," Alessandro Benetton told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. Alessandro, son of Benetton Group founder Luciano, had been asked by Reuters if Perez would remain a partner, despite his role in an attempt by funds Brookfield and GIP to take over infrastructure group Atlantia, in which Edizione holds a controlling stake.

  • Russia's Rusal launches legal action against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery-report

    Russian aluminium producer Rusal has launched legal action against Rio Tinto seeking to restore access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly-owned refiner in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday. Rusal alleged Rio had no right to take full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) following Australia's sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, The Australian newspaper said in a report citing filings in the Australian Federal Court.

  • Glassdoor economist explains why remote job interviews are 'certainly here to stay'

    As many companies increasingly encourage workers to return to the office, one portion of remote working is set to outlast its pandemic-era need.

  • Crypto: 46,000 People Lost $1 Billion to Cons in 15 Months

    The euphoria around cryptocurrencies in 2021 has not only made millionaires and billionaires. Since the start of 2021, more than 46,000 people have reported losing over $1 billion in crypto to scams, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The top cryptocurrencies people said they used to pay scammers were Bitcoin (70%), the king of crypto, stablecoin Tether (10%), and Ether (9%), the second-largest crypto by market value.

  • Tech and crypto firms experienced massive layoffs in May. Here’s how bad it really is

    On Friday, Tesla became the latest tech company to announce layoffs are coming, joining Netflix, Robinhood, and a slew of others.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Asia shares brace for U.S. inflation, euro up on ECB bets

    Asian shares made a muted start on Monday as caution gripped ahead of a critical reading on U.S. inflation, while the euro gained on the yen amid wagers the European Central Bank will take a major step toward policy tightening this week. Oil prices jumped in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%.

  • Northrop Grumman, Eli Lilly Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points Geared For This Economy

    Eli Lilly and Northrop Grumman lead five stocks near buy points that are solid bets to withstand the coming Federal Reserve-induced slowdown.

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • What's the Best Investing Strategy to Have During a Recession?

    During a recession, investors need to act cautiously but remain vigilant in monitoring the market landscape for opportunities.

  • Walmart says reducing inventory glut will take ‘couple quarters’

    The company's CEO said he’s concerned about the harm to U.S. households from high inflation rates, particularly if price increases remain elevated for months to come.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • The 'too hot' jobs market has gotten a little more 'just right'

    In recent weeks, we’ve watched evidence accumulate suggesting that the economic narrative is shifting toward one in which growth cools from very hot levels — but not by so much that the economy spirals into a recession.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects a brutal market crash, and advises buying silver, bitcoin, and even toilet paper. Here are 10 of his best tweets this year.

    The personal-finance guru has raised the prospect of hyperinflation and an economic depression, and trumpeted the next crash as a buying opportunity.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Here's Why

    Ninety-one-year-old Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11. No wonder investors around the world watch his equity portfolio closely, hoping to glean insights that'll help them build wealth too. Buffett reports equity holdings quarterly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he chairs.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    Planning for retirement isn't easy, but it can be even more challenging when the stock market is volatile. How will the stock market affect your retirement? Stock prices have fallen sharply over the last few months, and the S&P 500 is currently hovering near bear market territory.

  • Want to Collect Passive Income? Here's a Great Place to Start.

    It has given me a tremendous amount of financial flexibility and has me on the path toward financial freedom. One of my favorite places to generate passive income is investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A great REIT for beginners is Realty Income (NYSE: O).