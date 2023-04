Yahoo Sports Videos

Game 4 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors had some of everything, including yet another Draymond Green technical foul and a point guard duel between De’Aaron Fox and Steph Curry. Golden State squeaked out a victory despite a late Curry blunder to even the series 2-2. The hype is growing for Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies series after news came down that Dillon Brooks would not be suspended for smacking LeBron James below the belt in Game 3. Brooks also broke his short-lived silence, speaking with the media about the genesis of his reputation as a villain.