Historic Staunton Foundation's 48th annual Holiday House Tour

STAUNTON — Historic Staunton Foundation's renowned and eagerly awaited holiday event returns and will showcase renovation, restoration, and preservation of historic architecture richly decorated for the season.

This year's 48th annual Holiday House Tour highlights the Newtown Historic District and features six historic homes and a storefront. Get a rare glimpse inside stunning landmark homes decorated for the holidays. Discover the history of Staunton and experience the results of thoughtful restoration in our community.

Newtown Historic District sprung from the expansion of the downtown hub in the late 1800s. This year’s tour includes properties on Fayette Street, Church Street and North Washington Street.

Frank Strassler, executive director of Historic Staunton Foundation, says this year’s tour is special; you will see historic homes with holiday luster open only for this event. Each property is a celebration of architectural design, community growth, and a sustainable future.

See homes and a commercial building illustrating the beauty of rehabilitation and adaptability for today’s lifestyle. See American architectural Italianate and Federal styles.

Italianate style houses constructed in the late 19th-century are features of this year’s tour. The Italianate style is the most prevalent historic style found in Staunton’s historic districts. Stylistic elements are side gable or shallow hip roofs, scroll sawn brackets supporting overhanging eves and porch roofs, paired windows, and segmental arched openings. Italianate houses come in a few varieties.

48th annual Holiday House Tour details

Newtown Historic District

Saturday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 1-5 p.m.

Tickets: $45 available for purchase online at www.eventbrite.com

On-street parking is available throughout the neighborhood

Expect stairs, hills and uneven surfaces

Homes on tour

15 N. Washington St.

Built in 1895 on lots created after the 1893 demolition of the Mozart Hotel, number 15 and its next-door twin joined a row of Italianate-style houses lining North Washington Street. A characteristic example of the Staunton three bay Italianate houses, Kevin and Heather Fusing's house has a side hall entry with two parlor windows. Bracketed eaves at the cornice are a hallmark of the style. The restored porch includes Victorian details such as square chamfered columns with sunray brackets and a balustrade of molded handrail with incised square pickets.

401 W. Beverley St.

A review of Sanborn Maps and Staunton Directories indicates a construction date between 1934 and 1938 for 401 W. Beverley, associated storefront, and upstairs apartments. Familiar to Staunton natives, 401 housed a branch of Reid Grocery Stores. Staunton had many independent groceries throughout the community before the big box stores took over. Libby Hartman purchased the building in 2008 and began a series of improvements to the upstairs apartments and storefronts.

204 Church St.

Majestically sited above the stone walls lining Church and Federal streets, 204 Church St. is a combination of its original Italianate style with a later Tuscan columned Colonial Revival porch. As noted in the Vindicator on Aug. 28, 1868, house construction was underway and owned by prominent businessman R.W. Burke and his wife, Fannie Alice. When purchased in 2020 by Chip and Rae Milbourn, the house required complete rehabilitation. Their worked included reconstructing of the large stone retaining walls, chimneys, and windows. The quarter-acre property includes a CA 1920 brick garage with a coal room.

26 Fayette St.

John Grove purchased the property from Alexander St. Clair in 1811 and, by 1839, had constructed the house. A.J. Turner owned the home in 1858 when he became the professor of music at the Wesleyan Female Institute. Professor Turner was locally famous as the leader of the Mountain Sax Horn Band. As with most buildings, the house evolved with a Victorian bay added by 1894 and a new full-width porch (removed in the 1980s) by 1909.

Staunton Female Seminary walkway

208 Fayette St.

Built in 1870, 208 S. Fayette is a two-story plus raised basement, three-baby, brick residence with a hip and central gable roof. Note the massive, corbelled brick-end chimneys. Synonymous with the Italianate style, the wide overhanging eaves include ornate Victorian brackets. Centered on the facade is a Palladian window about the first-floor entry with sidelights and transom. Six over six, double hung wood sash windows flank the central bay. Raised above the exposed basement, is the full width front porch with bracketed even, square columns, and balustrade. A beautiful entry stair rises to the porch from the brick walk.

212 Fayette St.

The Staunton Vindicator in June 1870 noted the purchase of Rev. J.A. Latane's property for the establishment of a female seminary for the Lutheran Church. The article mentions additions made to an existing building to accommodate students. Historically, a two-story Italianate-style hyphen connected and provided ground-level access to the flanking buildings. Drawings of the seminary indicate the center hyphen was a High Victorian Italianate with a central cupola, including a cross-gabled roof. A centered gable is above the single-story front porch with a flat roof, including a balustrade. The construction of the current house at 212 S. Fayette correlates with the opening of the Dunsmore Business College's new home in fall 1896.

214 Fayette St.

Sited above the street, 214 Fayette was the southern wing of the Staunton Female Seminary. With property purchased in June of 1870, quick construction allowed the school to open in September of the same year. This grand Italianate style house is the twin of 208 Fayette with its raised basement, commanding front porch, bracketed eave, and a signature central gable with Palladian window.

Descriptions provided by Historic Staunton Foundation.

HSF's office is located in the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art at 20 S. New St., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Friday.

