Historic step – Scholz on signing security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has commented on the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, following the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Scholz on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term security commitments – an historic step."

Details: He stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • On 16 February, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation was signed, following up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

  • An agreement is also planned to be signed with France, where Zelenskyy will go after his meetings in Germany.

