Historic step: Ukraine ensures gas self-sufficiency for the first time since independence

Ukraine has amassed enough natural gas reserves to meet winter heating needs without Russian imports for the first time since gaining independence, Naftogaz reported.

This energy milestone comes as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its second winter.

"This is the first winter in the entire history of independence that we can rely on our own gas production to heat homes," Naftogaz said.

The state-owned company has signed contracts to supply 12.3 million consumers through district heating plants and housing associations.

In another first, Naftogaz subsidiary UkrGasVydobuvannya produced over 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year from new wells.

