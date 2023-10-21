How a historic summer chapel in Rye Beach got a $65,840 makeover

RYE — St. Andrew’s-by-the-Sea, located in Rye Beach, has finished work on a $65,840 project to re-point the four exterior walls of the chapel.

“We are delighted to wrap up this important project to preserve and enhance this historic summer chapel,” said Anne Richter Arnold, the chapel senior warden. “The LCHIP award was critical in catalyzing additional donations. Now, the chapel has been restored with mortar similar to the 1876 mortar and is in good shape for the foreseeable future.”

Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, St. Andrew’s received a $25,000 grant from LCHIP to complete the project. Recipients of the grant are required to raise a minimum of one dollar for each dollar provided by LCHIP. The project leveraged $40,840 in donations from other sources, including from local Seacoast residents, summer friends and benefactors.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Built in 1867, the "Episcopal Church by the Sea," as it was referred to in a 1905 history of Rye, began as a church for visitors who summered in Rye. The tradition continues today with the chapel open from mid-May through mid-October.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: St. Andrew’s-by-the-Sea celebrates completion of $25K LCHIP project