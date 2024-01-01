Historic theater for sale in Kansas has made stunning transformation — but what is it?

On the outside, the building that landed on the Columbus, Kansas, real estate market for $495,000 appears to be a red brick beauty from someplace out of time. Built in 1900, the 10,480-square-foot place — now a single-family property type — was a movie theater, the listing on Realtor.com says.

And now, it’s been dramatically converted into an event center.

The change is something that needs to be seen.

“Two buildings in one listing! The owner will finance at 5% with $50,000 down. This venue is stunning!” the listing on Realtor.com says.

“The historic movie theater has been beautifully restored and offers a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for any occasion. With over 8,000 square feet of meticulously renovated space, the building’s history and charm have been preserved down to the most minor details.”

The vintage feel flows with the modern upgrades and gives the building a sense of sophistication, which is why the listing says that it could be used as anything from a wedding venue to place to hold business meetings.

Features include:

Exposed brick walls

Iron beams

Custom staircase

The theater also comes with a second building next door with “newly constructed restrooms with 10 foot ceilings, tile floors, and chandeliers.”

Above that is a small apartment complete with a kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms and a living room. It rents for $800 a month.

Columbus is about 165 miles southeast of Wichita.

