MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin denounced as "absurd" on Friday a resolution proposed by U.S. lawmakers to stop recognising Vladimir Putin as Russia's president if he stays in power after 2024, and described it as U.S. meddling in Russian affairs. Putin's term as president is due to end in 2024 and he can seek two more terms under constitutional amendments made during his presidency. The resolution introduced by two U.S. congressmen says the amendments were illegal and any attempt by Putin to remain in office after May 2024 "shall warrant nonrecognition on the part of the United States," according to a statement on the website of Congressman Steve Cohen, one of the lawmakers behind it.