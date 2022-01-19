Historic Triangle legislators push to expand protection of senior citizens from financial abuse

A bid for a state crackdown when caretakers steal money from senior citizens and other vulnerable adults has emerged from one of Virginia’s main centers for retirees: the Historic Triangle.

State Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, and Del. Mike Mullin, D-James City County, have teamed up on bills that broaden the legal definition of victims of elder financial abuse and that make it a crime to use a power of attorney to financially exploit a vulnerable adult.

“Both of these bills are deliberate multi-year efforts by Sen. Mason and me to work on financial exploitation of the elderly,” Mullin said.

The aim is to address the problem of caretakers using a legal power of attorney — an authorization to make decisions about another person’s finances, property and medical care — to raid a victim’s money or assets.

“When someone has a power of attorney there really is no oversight over what they are doing with that money,” Mullin said.

“It’s very worrisome. Often they can spend the money on themselves and never use it on the elderly person who it belongs to.”

One of the Williamsburg legislators’ two bills would made it a Class 1 misdemeanor — punishable by up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,500 — for any person granted authority under a power of attorney to knowingly or intentionally engage in financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult.

Conviction would also terminate the power of attorney.

The other bill expands the existing definition of victims of financial abuse in the Code of Virginia.

The Code now defines those protected adults as individuals whose mental or physical illness, disability or age means they don’t have the capacity to make or communicate reasonable decisions.

The expanded definition says that those protected individuals, newly deemed “vulnerable adults,” would also include any persons older than 18 who has one or more conditions that impair their ability to independently provide for daily needs or safeguard their persons, property or legal interests.

