Historic War Eagle Mill under new ownership

HINDSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The historic War Eagle Mill outside of Rogers is under new ownership, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The mill was established in the 1830s as the first mill in the state of Arkansas. Until Friday, it had been under the ownership of Marty and Elise Roenigk since 2004.

According to an announcement on Friday, Mark and Cristin Hall of Bentonville have taken ownership of the mill.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Cantrell-Griffin Business Brokers, who facilitated the transaction and announced the deal, said in a newsletter dated Feb. 13 that the sale of the mill was pending at $550,000.

“I am thankful for those who have assisted in carrying forth our vision for the Mill,” Elise Roenigk said in a news release. “And for the millions of visitors who have come to the [War Eagle] valley, not only for the fair but year-round to enjoy the majestic location.”

The release said that the mill has undergone renovations, including restoration of the third floor, so big events such as weddings can be held there.

Plans for the mill under the new owners include:

expanding menu and amenities to create a “more family-friendly experience”

offering nightly rentals

producing seasonal items such as donuts and apple cider

adding a coffee bar

“War Eagle is an iconic part of Northwest Arkansas,” Mark Hall said. “The opportunity to take that forward and expand on what [the Roenigks] have done is exciting.”

The mill is temporarily closed for renovations to repair a busted pipe that caused damage to the first two floors in January. It is expected to reopen in March, TB&P says.

