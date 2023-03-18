Historic Week in Bonds Told in Charts

Greg Ritchie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors across the safest bond markets have been rocked by some of the most dramatic swings on record, and there’s likely more turbulence in store given the risks out there.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Panicked trading and thin liquidity led to the outsized moves, as concern over US banks spread around the world in the past week, driving money into these havens. Policymaker interventions then helped ease nerves, battering bondholders with more volatility as yields went into reverse.

“Time feels like it has been sped up and markets are on steroids in terms of moves, which may have played out over several months, now being manifest in literally a few hours,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management. “This can feel pretty exhausting.”

For those tempted to reload positions, the instability isn’t over yet. The Federal Reserve makes its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets lurching between bets on a half-point hike and the first pause in a year. Add in the risk the turmoil in the banking sector will tip the global economy into recession, and the path ahead looks rocky.

Here are five charts showing key moves across rates markets:

80s Retro

The move in short maturity US Treasuries was the biggest in 40 years as the worries over a new financial crisis drove a flight to assets seen as the world’s safest. Two-year yields slid 61 basis points, the most since 1982, when the Fed’s Paul Volcker slashed rates as a recession eased.

Berlin Wall

In Europe, both short- and long-maturity German bonds broke records. Two-year bonds led the surge, with yields falling the most in data going back to Germany’s reunification in 1990 on Monday, and then topping that with a 48 basis-point collapse Wednesday.

Volatility Cocktail

The swings across bonds were the biggest since the financial crisis of 2008. They were also driven by constantly changing money market bets on how central banks would respond to the banking turmoil.

In Europe, a gauge of expected interest-rate volatility climbed toward highs recorded in 2022, when central banks started making jumbo hikes. While the European Central Bank stuck to a promised 50 basis-point increase Thursday, the jury is still out on how the Fed and BOE will respond in the coming week.

“The bad cocktail of inflation, financial stability risks and communication challenges for central banks is supporting rates volatility,” said Tanvir Sandhu, chief global derivatives strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Heightened uncertainty on the path of policy rates will keep volatility elevated but these extreme levels are unsustainable over time.”

Capital Stall

Amid the volatility, plans to raise capital were put on hold. In the US and Europe, following the weekend collapse of US lenders, it was the first Monday without a deal this year, excluding holidays.

Sales of new bonds slumped through the week in Europe, ending up hugely lagging the original expectations of market participants. Uncertainty ahead of the Fed decision is expected to hamper activity again in the coming week, according to a survey by Bloomberg News.

Dash for Cash

A dash for cash led banks to borrow $164.8 billion from two Fed backstop facilities. That was a sign of escalated funding strains across the sector in the aftermath of a Silicon Valley Bank failure driven by losses on bond portfolios and depositors pulling money.

Data published by the Fed showed $152.85 billion in borrowing from the discount window — the traditional liquidity backstop for banks — in the week ended March 15, a record high. The prior record was $111 billion reached during the 2008 financial crisis.

--With assistance from Vassilis Karamanis, Paul Cohen and Colin Keatinge.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tanker Giants Sprout From Nowhere to Keep Russian Oil Moving

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosAnother Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000At a downtown office block in Mumbai, packing tape peels off a black door whose handle appears to have been ripped out. A pile of post is strewn on the fl

  • The Fed's discount window is lending to banks at 2008 levels

    After Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed, and Silvergate and Signature banks closed down, the US government figured the banking sector needed a boost. It decided to inject money, and stability, into the system to stave off the threat of widespread panic.

  • Donald Trump expected to appeal order for lawyer's grand jury testimony

    The former president's response came after attorney Evan Corcoran was forced to answer additional questions before federal grand jury

  • Six more US senators back giving Biden new powers to ban TikTok

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Six more U.S. senators on Friday backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok on national security grounds as the company ramped up efforts to make its case ahead of a hearing next week. This month, 12 senators led by Democrat Mark Warner and Republican John Thune unveiled legislation backed by the White House to give the Commerce Department new powers to regulate TikTok, which has more than 100 million U.S. users. TikTok's critics fear its U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government by the app owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance.

  • Woman shares tip on how to potentially predict and prepare for layoffs

    This TikToker shared how you could learn about possible layoffs.

  • J.P. Morgan Recruits Advisors With $1.1 Billion in Assets

    J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase hired three advisors who collectively managed more than $1.1 billion in assets at UBS and Goldman Sachs. In the larger of two moves, the Fernandez Cabrera Group joined J.P. Morgan in Miami. The team includes advisors J.C. Cabrera and Pedro Fernandez as well as business management specialist Charlene Meizoso.

  • Trump White House failed to report 117 foreign gifts, House Democrats say

    Trump and his family failed to report 117 foreign gifts valued at nearly $300,000, according to a report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

  • Understanding and Detecting Wash Trading

    In fact, no researcher or investor should approach the market without recognizing that this type of inorganic activity dramatically skews the data.

  • Timeline: Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels and $130,000 to buy her silence

    The alleged scheme first came to light years ago, but an investigation by New York prosecutors has gained new momentum in recent months.

  • Unlimited deposit insurance: A radical idea that’s gaining steam in Congress

    The Silicon Valley Bank bailout highlights the potential need for a dramatic overhaul of the U.S. deposit-insurance system and banking regulations more broadly.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • If the Feds fail to find big banks to buy SVB and Signature, the likeliest buyers are the one group they don’t want to sell to

    The FDIC is still trying to sell the bank, which is having trouble finding a buyer.

  • ‘I would never put my money into a bank stock ever again’: Kevin O’Leary says the US government has ‘nationalized’ the American banking system. Here’s what he likes instead

    Is the government doing more harm than good?

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • Vietnam's VinFast says three sales executives have left EV company

    Vietnamese electric-vehicle (EV) start-up VinFast said on Friday three senior sales and customer-service have left the company this week. In a statement to Reuters, VinFast said Gareth Dunsmore, deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing, had left "due to personal reasons and we respect his decision". VinFast said two other U.S.-based executives had left because of "changes in the management model and specific business requirements": Greg Tebbutt, who had been chief marketing officer, and Craig Westbrook, former chief service officer.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 2 Unmatched Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 152% or More in the Next 2 Years

    The market listens when Wall Street analysts talk, and you probably should too, even if you don't buy or sell the stock analysts might suggest. Of course, Wall Street's estimates are often ridiculously inaccurate, because it's impossible to predict the particulars of the future. Wall Street analysts have incredibly high hopes for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), anticipating on average that its shares will rise by about 725% this year.