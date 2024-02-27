Historic Windsor landmark being sold: What we know about Windsor Mill's history, future

The historic Windsor Mill, owned for nearly a decade by Blue Ocean Enterprises — the real estate arm of Otter Products founders Curt and Nancy Richardson — is being sold to a newly formed limited liability company, Nothin Fncy LLC, which lists an Evans address.

Windsor's town board on Monday unanimously approved an agreement with Nothin Fncy and the Downtown Development Alliance to transfer a 2018 facade easement agreement. Under the agreement, Blue Ocean, doing business as Old Windsor Mill, LLC, can't assign the facade agreement without prior written consent of the DDA and the town.

Nothin Fncy attorney Dan Sweet of Johnstown told the board the buyers are local "and are here to stay. They're not a conglomerate and have liaised with Blue Ocean" about the future. Their vision, Sweet said, "is consistent" with Blue Ocean's view and goal for the property. "They are grabbing the reins and running with them."

The Windsor Mill opened on Main Street, Windsor in 2019. Owned by Blue Ocean, it is being sold to Nothin Fncy, a limited liability company with an Evans address.

Nothin Fncy registered with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office in December.

The historic mill at 301 Main St. has had a fateful and unlucky history: Fire burned the mill in the late 1800s and a tornado ripped through its brick facade in 2008. Just as it was about to get new life, an arsonist burned it nearly to the ground in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2017. The case has never been solved.

The restored mill reopened in 2019 and has served as a catalyst for economic revitalization bringing residents and visitors to the east end of town. By all accounts, it has been wildly successful for its tenants: Windsor Mill Tavern, Peculier Ales, the recently sold Cacciatore restaurant and an events venue.

In 2014, a study commissioned by the then-named Downtown Development Authority outlined a $9.2 million project that envisioned turning the space into the home of a microbrewery, cafe, art gallery and other amenities.

Blue Ocean purchased the mill in 2016 — eight years after the tornado — and secured a $3.7 million incentives package from the town and DDA, including fee waivers, cash investments and shared tax revenue and public funding for public improvements such as roads and gutters, and improvements to the south, east and north facades of the building.

The 2017 fire nullified the financing and incentive agreement.

Fort Collins history: Do you recognize these Fort Collins sites on the National Register of Historic Places?

Blue Ocean, which initially considered creating a home for its Old Elk Distillery, decided to start over again — not with the same historical context, but with a modern architecture that pays homage to the past and looks toward a prosperous future.

The agreement got back on track with $1.84 million from the town for public capital improvements and facade improvements and allowed Blue Ocean to impose a 1% project improvement fee, which means customers at the mill pay an extra 1% on their purchases.

"I give (Blue Ocean) all the credit in the world," Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer said. "Whatever they make, what they’ve done for downtown Windsor, it is worth it." Blue Ocean purchased three other sites in Windsor, all of which have been sold or are in the process of being sold, he said. The mill, the highest sales tax-generating business per square foot in town, was the only building that required incentives, according to Rennemeyer.

The Windsor Mill's history

Construction on the building began in 1899 after a fire destroyed Windsor's original flour mill. The building served as a flour mill until 1919.

It changed ownership and name around 1911, when it became Windsor Flour Mills before closing in 1919.

Between 1919 and 1941, the building was used as a regional wheat and grain storage facility.

Ranch-Way feeds owned the mill between 1961 and 1968, and then again between 1972 and 1979. A group of local citizens owned it during the interim.

Alfred and Virginia Thompson bought the building in 1979 and operated it as the Windsor Elevator Division of World Wide Sales Co.

In the early 1990s, the building's agricultural use came to an end.

Source: National Register of Historic Places

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Historic Windsor Mill restored by Blue Ocean Enterprises to be sold