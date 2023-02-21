‘Historic’ Winter Storm to Dump Snow From California to US East Coast

Will Wade and David R. Baker
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A sprawling winter storm is sweeping across the northern US this week, unleashing bitter cold and snow from California to Maine even as the Southeast sees record warmth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The system will hammer the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday before raking California and the upper Midwest over the next few days, according to Steve Silver, a senior meteorologist with Maxar Technologies. Winter storm warnings extend to the US-Mexico border, including areas east of Los Angeles and San Diego.

Snow is forecast to fall in the hills around San Francisco Thursday night, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) on the highest peaks, said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Even San Francisco itself could see a few “novelty flakes,” he said. The mountains east of Los Angeles, meanwhile, could get two to three feet.

“Just about everybody who lives in California will be able to see snow on nearby hills,” Swain said Tuesday.

As the storm moves east, Minneapolis will likely take the brunt of the impact, with the Twin Cities getting 17 to 23 inches of snow through Thursday from the “historic” storm, according to the National Weather Service. Those totals could approach records, even in a state known for harsh winters. New England may get up to 18 inches by Friday, Maxar said.

The storm will divide masses of warm air, which will head south, and cold air that will go north. Denver may see temperatures of 0F (-18C) on Wednesday, while Washington, DC, may get into the 80s on Thursday.

“It should be quite a contrast,” said Silver. “This is definitely a pretty extreme event on both sides.”

(Adds detail about Minneapolis forecast in paragraph five.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cross-country winter storm could crush Minneapolis snowfall record

    A massive winter storm that will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast across the northern United States this week will unload heavy snow over the Upper Midwest while also spreading an icy mix from near the Iowa/Nebraska border to the northern New England coast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will move eastward along a temperature contrast zone with record-challenging warm air to the south and frigid air to the north across southern Canada that is associated with the polar vortex.

  • Airlines Issue Travel Waivers Ahead of Predicted Coast-to-coast Storm — What to Know If You’re Traveling

    Delta, Southwest, and more have issued flight waivers mainly for travel in the Midwest.

  • Cold weather’s not down for the count. A temperature in Modesto this week could set record

    More rain is in the National Weather Service forecast for Modesto, too.

  • Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has struck a 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" and other Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform, if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up, and a Nvidia deal could allay concerns by ensuring more ways for consumers to get games controlled by Microsoft. Britain earlier this month said the deal could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation, resulting in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of players, as well as stifling competition in cloud gaming.

  • Panthers’ Jim Caldwell weighs in on his new role, his future and the Rooney Rule

    Panthers senior assistant Jim Caldwell met with the media for the first time on Tuesday to discuss his role after receiving an interview for the top job in January.

  • Japan to give Ukraine $5.5B, host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks. As this year's president of G-7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

  • This Deceptively Simple Move Could Send Your Retirement Savings Skyrocketing

    Your retirement plan probably doesn't look like anyone else's, and that's OK. We all have our own goals and preferred strategies for reaching them. But it's important not to get so stuck in our ways that we forget to explore all of the options available to us to see if there's a better approach.

  • Goldman Sees Fed Hiking by Further 75 Points on Stronger Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at its March, May and June meetings in response to a stronger economic expansion, according to Jan Hatzius at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going Back

  • The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens millions with blizzard, ice

    Start your day with the latest weather news – While 35 states will be dealing with a powerful winter storm, parts of the South and East Coast will be dealing with some of the warmest February temperatures on record.

  • Jim Caldwell explains why he took senior assistant job with Panthers

    Jim Caldwell, in his first presser with the Panthers, explained why he took the job as a senior assistant.

  • L.A. promised to stop wasting so much stormwater. But progress has been painfully slow

    Only 30 acres of L.A. County's 3 million acres have seen new green space added under the Safe Clean Water Program, a new report found.

  • Does China’s purported green energy push signal a coming conflict with the US?

    China is investing heavily in electrifying its transportation industry, which some officials have applauded, but critics say the country has other motives.

  • 'Very Lethargic' 4-Foot Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park

    The American alligator found in "poor condition" on Sunday has moved into the Bronx Zoo for evaluation

  • Darktrace Hires Ernst & Young for Review After Short Seller Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Darktrace Plc, the British cybersecurity company that’s been the target of short-seller reports, said it’s hired accounting firm EY to review “key financial processes.”Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe company said in a statement on Monday that i

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • Gold prices trim year-to-date gain

    Gold prices declined on Tuesday, trimming their gain for the year, as traders braced for more interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

  • NFL power rankings following Super Bowl 57: Who finishes No. 2 after champion Chiefs?

    Kansas City lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four seasons. But do the vanquished Eagles come up short of finishing second overall?

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • Parched California Misses a Chance to Store More Rain Underground

    It sounds like an obvious fix for California’s whipsawing cycles of deluge and drought: Capture the water from downpours so it can be used during dry spells. Pump it out of flood-engorged rivers and spread it in fields or sandy basins, where it can seep into the ground and replenish the region’s huge, badly depleted aquifers. The state’s roomiest place for storing water isn’t in its reservoirs or on mountaintops as snow, but underground, squeezed between soil particles. Yet even this winter, whe

  • The Five Things I Hate Most About My 996 Porsche 911

    If you’ve been following along with our coverage of my 996 Porsche 911 ownership experience, you won’t be surprised to read that I love the car. It’s incredible, and it’s been everything I’d hoped it would be. The unjustly maligned 996 platform is great in stock form, and with some minor modifications, it is a truly epic sports car for the money. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and while I have no plans to get rid of the car, there are a few things I hate about it.