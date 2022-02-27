🌱 Historic Wintersburg Site Off Warner Burns + HBPD Helped LBPD

Hello, neighbors; today is Anosmia Awareness Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Huntington Beach Daily.

The historic Wintersburg site off Warner Avenue (behind the old church) burned Friday morning. HB City Councilmember Dan Kalmick captured footage as the structure burned. “A piece of historic Huntington Beach lost today.” (@DanKalmick) The HBPD helped the Long Beach Police Department catch a suspect on Thursday. The individual stabbed someone in the 2100 block of Atlantic, vandalized a vehicle near 1st Street and Elm, and stabbed another person at 35th Street and Locust Avenue. The HBPD located the suspect and arrested them. (@LBPD) Is there Egyptian knapweed in your landscape? The invasive plant has already sprouted in the Upper Newport Bay estuary, where volunteers spent a Saturday pulling them up. Authorities are trying to get in front of the plant's becoming widespread. It initially came to the US in the 1980s, when it appeared in the Upper Newport Bay and in San Diego’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. (The OCR/paywall, OCCNPS) Officials said Friday that the “Omicron surge resulted in hospitals in Orange County seeing more severe illness in children.” Two OC teens died. “There have been a total of five pediatric COVID-19 deaths among residents of Orange County.” Experts suggest that while illness in children was seen since the beginning of the pandemic, Omicron made it more severe. (KTLA) The former Fashion Island Hotel will become the Pendry Newport Beach in 2023. We learned Saturday that the property’s owners, Montage International and Eagle Four Partners, intend to turn it into a luxury venue. “We are dedicated to continuously investing in Newport Beach and elevating the hospitality experience of our neighbors and guests,” a spokesperson for Eagle Four Partners explained. It “will feature approximately 295 guestrooms, including 82 suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to step-out balconies or private patios with ocean, harbor, and bay views.” (Newport Beach Independent)

Creativity Corner at the Huntington Beach Public Library (1 PM to 5 PM)

B Side at Beach City Provisions (1 PM)

Bel Canto Classics at Baci Italian Restaurant (2 PM)

Kinder Fasching on the German School Campus (3 PM)

Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra performs the "Magic Flute" at the Library (3:30 PM)

Can you help our Huntington Harbour neighbor who needs recommendations for an ophthalmologist? Bonus points if they're affiliated with the Hoag system and accept United Health Care. (Nextdoor)

Our Hopeview Track neighbor is looking to remodel a brick fireplace with a stacked stone veneer floor to ceiling, matching hearth, timber mantle, and new doors. Do any of you have a recommendation for a company that does this? (Nextdoor)

