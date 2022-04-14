Historic World War II ship partially sinking in Buffalo, New York

An historic World War II ship on display at a Navy and Military park in Buffalo, New York, was partially sinking Thursday, officials said.

"One of our museum ships, the USS Sullivans has partially sunk at the Military Park pier on Buffalo’s waterfront," the United States Coast Guard Sector Buffalo wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said the ship was taking on water due to a major hull breach.

"Efforts are under way to evaluate the situation and take appropriate action to preserve this critical piece of our nation’s naval heritage," Brown said.

A morning tweet from the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park said that the ships at the park would be closed Thursday. A subsequent tweet said the museum building was also closed.

NBC affiliate WGRZ of Buffalo reported that the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military told the station last year that USS The Sullivans was in danger of sinking.

Over $1 million has been raised to help “Save the Sullivans.” And last week, Congressman Brian Higgins visited the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to announce that $490,000 in federal funding is being secured for the ship as the 79th anniversary of its launch was celebrated.

USS The Sullivans was commissioned in 1943, decommissioned in 1965 and is now a historic landmark. The ship is the only in the Navy to be named after more than one person — she is named after five brothers who were killed in action when their ship, the USS Juneau, sunk.