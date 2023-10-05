A historical connection: Michael Kerr of New Albany served short tenure as House Speaker

Oct. 4—FLOYD COUNTY — The ousting of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker is a reminder of others who also served short terms in the leadership position, including a lawmaker from New Albany who served in Congress in the 1800s.

McCarthy's 269-day run as House Speaker was the shortest tenure since 1876 when Michael C. Kerr, a representative from Floyd County, died in office after 257 days as the House Speaker.

Kerr served five terms in Congress, and he was the Speaker from Dec. 8, 1875, until his death of tuberculosis on Aug. 19, 1876.

McCarthy was the first House Speaker to be removed from the position by fellow lawmakers, and his tenure as Speaker was the third shortest in U.S. history. On Tuesday, all Democrats and eight Republicans voted to remove McCarthy after a chaotic tenure filled with divisions in his own party.

The shortest Speaker tenure in history was that of Theodore M. Pomeroy, who served only one day on March 3, 1869, on the final day of the 40th Congress.

Floyd County Historian David Barksdale and Indiana Landmarks Southern Regional Office Director Greg Sekula wrote about Kerr in their book "Historic Homes of New Albany, Indiana."

The book focused on the historic Kerr home on 1109 E. Main St. in New Albany, which was built in 1864. A marker outside the home tells the history of the Indiana lawmaker.

Barksdale notes that while Kerr did not serve long as Speaker, the context was much different than today's situation since Kerr died while in office rather than being removed from the leadership position.

Kerr was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and he moved to Kentucky to study law. He graduated from the University of Louisville's School of Law in 1851 and moved to New Albany, setting up a law practice in 1852.

The Democrat held several local positions, including New Albany city attorney and Floyd County prosecutor.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane notes that at the time, the prosecutor was a part-time elected position.

Kerr was elected in 1856 to the state legislature, and he then served as recorder in the Indiana Supreme Court.

After being narrowly elected to Congress, he served from 1865 to 1873 and from 1875 to 1876.

A 2013 News and Tribune story about Kerr described the complicated history of the lawmaker, who was the first Democratic Speaker after the Civil War.

Shortly before he was elected to Congress, Kerr is said to have provided information to the Republican Indiana Gov. Oliver Morton that helped suppress the conspiracy by a group of Southern sympathizers called the Knights of the Golden Circle, also known as the Copperheads.

The News and Tribune story cited a 1919 book called "Indiana and Indianans" by Jacob Dunn that states that Kerr may have been associated with the Knights of the Golden Circle at one point before releasing information to the governor.

Kerr, an advocate for state's rights, was against the Republicans' Reconstruction policies after the Civil War, and he voiced strong anti-Black bias and opposition to suffrage and other rights for Black people.

As far as financial views, Kerr supported hard money and opposed the "greenback" economy.