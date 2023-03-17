Historical responsibility starts here – Zelenskyy on Putin's arrest warrant

The historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, must be followed by historical responsibility.

Source: address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Quote: "The international judiciary has made an important decision in the case with a real perspective. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on Putin. This is the historic decision which marks the beginning of historical responsibility."

"Head of the terrorist state and another Russian official have officially became suspected of committing a war crime. The deportation of Ukrainian children, the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state... Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children on Russian territory, scattering them in remote regions – all this is obviously the state policy of the aggressor, state decisions, state evil."

Background:

Last October, Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, told Putin she had "adopted" a child abducted from Mariupol. She claims that as of October alone, up to 2,000 orphans from social institutions had been taken to Russia, and 350 children from Donbas had already been placed in "foster families" in 16 oblasts of Russia.

The Ukrainian side recorded the deportation of 16,221 children.

Earlier, the International Criminal Court (ICC) reportedly intended to open two war crime criminal cases connected with the Russian invasion of Ukraine: one about the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and the other about purposeful Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin on 17 March, in view of the situation in Ukraine.

All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain and bring to court Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect.

