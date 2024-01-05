The Historical Society of Decatur County to host IHS's traveling exhibit, Lost Landmarks of Indianapolis

Jan. 5—GREENSBURG — The Historical Society of Decatur County invites visitors to explore the important buildings and neighborhoods of Indianapolis that have been lost with a traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society.

The exhibit, "Lost Landmarks of Indianapolis," will be open to the public Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. If you would like to tour the exhibit at another time, contact Carrie Shumaker at the Historical Society of Decatur County.

Until the 1960s, it was widely accepted that buildings had a shelf life. Buildings were demolished for a variety of reasons. This exhibit looks at how the demolition of the mid-20th century led to a movement that challenged ideas about what should be destroyed and what should be saved. Types of buildings featured are civic sites, cultural sites, institutions, residential and commercial buildings, sites of worship, transportation buildings and even landscapes.

The exhibit explores the types of events that have resulted in lost buildings — fires, road building, new construction, urban renewal and changing community needs — as well as a discussion of how people fought for and against these changes.

Highlighted are entire neighborhoods that have been lost and the effect on the ethnic and racial groups who worked and lived there.

Finally, there is a general look at historic preservation in Indianapolis, both from its origins and today.

"Lost Landmarks of Indianapolis" is made possible through a Historic Preservation Education Grant from Indiana Landmarks, Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and is supported by the Emerson B. and Jane H. Houck Endowment for Hoosier Photography.

For more information or to plan your visit, call 812-663-2764 or visit www.historicalsocietyofdecaturcountygreensburg.org.

About IHS Traveling Exhibitions

Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS's Local History Services department.

Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, please contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110.

For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.

About the Indiana Historical Society

The Indiana Historical Society collects and preserves Indiana's unique stories; brings Hoosiers together in remembering and sharing the past; and inspires a future grounded in our state's uniting values and principles.

IHS is a Smithsonian Affiliate and a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. — Information provided