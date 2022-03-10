Historical Society Struggling To Fund Schoolhouse Move: Report

NEW MILFORD, CT — The New Milford Historical Society & Museum has been wanting to move the former Hill and Plain one-room schoolhouse to its campus since 2015 — but it doesn't have enough money to do so, Hearst Connecticut Media reported.

The historical society is funded entirely by grants, membership fees and donations, and officials told Hearst that it hasn't fundraised for the schoolhouse because general operating expenses have taken priority.



"COVID has left the museum in need of financial support, so all our fundraising energy has gone into getting grants and donations for the museum itself to keep it afloat," Loretta Kretchko, first vice president of the historical society and chair of its schoolhouse committee, told Hearst.

The museum has argued that moving the historic schoolhouse from Sullivan Road to its downtown campus on Aspetuck Avenue would allow the public better access to its educational programs, Hearst reported.

This article originally appeared on the New Milford Patch