After historically bad drought in 2022, here's how North State's water year is shaping up

Mt. Shasta can be seen in the distance north of Lake Shasta, which rose 60 feet in January.

Six months ago, private water wells in Shasta County were going dry and farmers and ranchers were enduring some of the worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. But that could be changing.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which supplies water to numerous agencies in the region, including the city of Redding, sent out a letter last week indicating that so far 2023 is not a critically dry year.

That means agencies with senior water rights, such as Redding and the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, could see their water allotments increased over what they received in 2022.

That means Redding could receive 100% of its senior water right allocation this year, said Josh Watkins, the city's water utility manager.

The bureau's determination that 2023 is not a "critical water year," is based on a forecast that at least 4 million acre-feet of water will flow into Lake Shasta from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.

An acre-foot is a lot of water, about 326,000 gallons, or enough to supply one to two households with water for a year.

But the bureau letter includes a note of caution that unless rains continue, conditions could take a turn for the worse.

"For the first half of February, precipitation has been well below average which may result in reduced full natural inflows to Shasta Lake on which this declaration is based. Therefore, please take all necessary preparatory actions should conditions change such that the 2023 Year is declared to be a Critical Year," the letter says.

Lake Shasta is a critical part of California's water system, storing water that is used by cities and farms from Redding to Southern California. Last Thursday, the lake was 59% full and the water level was 85% of historical average for this time of year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that much of the North State is still in a "severe" drought. While it sounds bad, last summer the drought monitor gave the region an "extreme drought" rating, lower than the current grade.

At this time last year, Lake Shasta was about 37% full, and the water level was about 53% of its historical average.

Like many other areas within the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District boundaries, a pasture that is typically green along Deschutes Road in Anderson has turned brown this year.

Jered Shipley, general manager of A.C.I.D. in Anderson, said he "doesn't put a whole lot of stock" in what the bureau letter says.

"Because it's been dry the last two weeks, and there isn't a lot of rain in sight, I could see the bureau having a similar letter in March with an update that might say something very different, unless it starts raining," Shipley said.

"Ten to 15 years ago, when we had just normal wet winters, then you could pretty much hang your hat on a February allocation. But now, because of the shift in weather patterns and the low Shasta Lake storage carryover, you really have to wait until the very last minute to get updates," he said.

Sacramento River water usually flows out of this tunnel and into the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District Canal near the Redding Rodeo Grounds.

While Shipley is waiting to see what happens with the weather, he predicted the district will supply its customers with water this year.

Last year, for the first time in 106 years, the water cuts from the bureau were so severe that the district did not supply irrigation to any of its customers, turning green pastures brown from Redding to northern Tehama County.

"In a nutshell, it looks better than last year. Storage (in Lake Shasta) is about 800,000 acre feet more than this time last year. We're looking to irrigate. And we're just kind of hoping for a couple more storms to get us over the hump and fill the lake a little more, and then we want to kick off this irrigation season," Shipley said.

