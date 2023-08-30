How historically marginalized business owners can find places in offshore wind supply chain

NEW BEDFORD — Business owners who want to help their employees find a future in the offshore wind industry have the opportunity to do so by participating in an upcoming training program.

The nonprofit Business Network for Offshore Wind is offering a free session of its Foundation 2 Blade supply chain training program sponsored by Vineyard Wind in New Bedford in September.

The training teaches participants about the essential tools, resources and industry connections required to successfully enter the offshore wind supply chain.

The program is open to any business owned by what are referred to as historically underrepresented groups. There is no limit on the number of employees these businesses can enroll in the program.

Since it’s more geared towards businesses as a whole rather than their individual employees, it’s less about training for specific jobs and more about helping the companies understand the industry and what supply chain gaps they can fill, according to the Network’s Luke Jeanfreau.

“It aims to cover the entire development process for offshore wind projects and help these companies to find their place in the offshore wind supply chain,” he said.

Businesses can register on the Business Network for Offshore Wind website for Foundation 2 Blade training through Eventbrite.

Who is eligible?

Underrepresented Massachusetts businesses are eligible to participate in the training program designed to help business owners in historically marginalized business communities learn how to successfully enter the offshore wind market.

Massachusetts-based businesses owned by include Native Americans, African Americans, Cape Verdeans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Arab Americans, Tribal Governments, BIPOC, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities are eligible.

What will the training entail?

The training will answer questions to some of the most challenging business hurdles to entering the offshore wind market including where does my business fit in the offshore wind supply chain, how can my business enter the offshore wind market and who do I need to connect with in the industry?

Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, said there is great potential for addressing historic inequities.

Vineyard Wind Labor Relations Manager Dan Kent said funding the training aligns with the company’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion.

When and where will the training be held?

The three-day training is scheduled to be held from Sept. 12 to 14 at the Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall at 561 Purchase St. in New Bedford.

The Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall is within walking distance of the downtown New Bedford Southeastern Regional Transit Authority Bus Terminal, and off-street parking is available.

