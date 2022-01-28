Historically Speaking: An execution on Silver Street in Dover in 1846; inmates who escaped

Tony McManus

The last time we saw Andrew Howard he was in his cell at the Silver Street jail awaiting a retrial on the charge of murdering Phoebe Hanson. That second trial took place in 1845 and this time it lasted a week. Defense attorney Daniel Christie made an extended final argument, but on this occasion the jury took little time in returning a verdict of guilty in the first degree.

The execution was set for Nov. 12. The gallows were in place in the front yard of the jail building. A crowd, estimated to be several thousand, was in attendance to witness the event. With minutes remaining, a representative from the Governor's office appeared with an order, not of a pardon, but merely a postponement. And so on July 8, 1846, the scene was repeated, but this time the gallows were erected to the rear of the jail and a type of barricade erected in a limited attempt to shield the hanging from public view. It was reported that spectators were standing atop fences surrounding the property and on the roofs of neighboring barns. After a strong objection from the assembled crowd - again in the range of several thousand - the barrier was removed and the execution went forward.

A portion of the jail property was later traversed by the rail line constructed for the Portsmouth and Dover Railroad, now the location of the Dover Community Trail. The balance was sold in 1888, upon the construction of a new jail, and a part of the property became the site of the home of Philip and Marguerite Brown, he the son of Elisha Brown, she the daughter of I.B. Williams, one of Dover's more attractive residences, even to today.

The Silver Street jail closed because a new jail had been constructed on land across the river from what was the southeasterly end of Washington Street (with any luck soon to be Dover's new Waterfront Development). The building was of a unique design with the cells built on a kind of revolving platform with a manually controlled apparatus that could align an individual cell to provide limited access to the common areas of the jail, thus guaranteeing more control and improving the security to the staff during the distribution of meals or the movement of any prisoner for visitations or for court appearances.

As with the previous buildings, the jailer's home, a brick structure that remains to this day, was attached to the main jail. You might think that such a unique system (though there were a number of jails with a similar design at different locations around the country) would be escape-proof, but such was not the case.

The prisoner's name was McArthur, and he was complaining of leg pains. He was moved from his cell to an area designated for women prisoners which offered more comfortable quarters, but perhaps less security. One day, the daughter of the jailer, who at that time was Frank Libbey, brought a meal to McArthur's location only to find him missing. Speculation was that the prisoner exited through a window, presumably with outside help, following which any investigation and pursuit was minimal, allegedly due to McArthur's local "fraternal" connections. In any event, the facts surrounding his disappearance were never pinned down and McArthur was long gone.

And there were others. On Jan. 22, 1906, Elmo and Rosie Grenier appeared in Dover District Court. Elmo was charged with concealing an escaped prisoner, one John Rogers. Rosie was charged with providing a steel saw, presumably used by Rogers to gain his freedom. On the following Friday, with a courtroom "packed to capacity," both Greniers waived a hearing and were bound over to Superior Court with bail set at $1,000 each (about $30,000 in today's money). Rogers was later apprehended and within months became a resident of the State Prison in Concord.

On June 17 of that same year, Michael Cummings was serving time for burglary of a home in Rochester. He was considered a "trusty," serving as a cook for the other inmates. He made his way through the guard room which connected with the jailer's attached residence and made his way to the outside through the front entrance, at which time, as reported by the local reporter, "he quickly made himself scarce around the premises."

At the time, Cummings had four days left on his original sentence, though he might have owed up to two months more if not able to pay for the court costs and fees associated with his conviction.

It was duly noted that Cummings had been the fifth prisoner to escape since January. One was William Hanna, who was subsequently arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Another was a Captain Vallie, by June being held in Manchester "after running at large for a couple of months." The fifth man was one Manuel Rogers, who was being held as a material witness. However, he managed to escape. He voluntarily returned to the facility "after one night's absence".

Several familiar names appear in connection with the above. The Judge in the Grenier matter was George Seward Frost; the prosecutor was County Attorney Dwight Hall. Among those who aided in the pursuit of Michael Cummings were Dover Police Officer Walter Sterling--- later the shooting victim of his son-in-law, John Dame (with Frost and Hall again as Judge and Prosecutor) and Deputy Sheriff Bert Wentworth, who later served as Clerk of the District Court.

Tony McManus is a Dover native. He is a former trustee of the Woodman Institute and an amateur student of Dover’s past. He can be reached at mcaidan73@gmail.com.

