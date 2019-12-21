History Book Nightmare: What if Germany Had Won the Battle of the Bulge?

In September 1944, when Adolf Hitler first told his stunned generals of a plan for a massive counteroffensive in the West, he was thinking big. Like a losing gambler betting the last of his cash on a final throw of the dice, he hoped the Battle of the Bulge might change the fortunes of a dying Third Reich on the brink of defeat.

The plan was to unleash a blitzkrieg by massed panzer divisions through the Ardennes forest, weakly defended by green or exhausted American troops. The Germans would race through the Ardennes, cross the Meuse river, seize the vital port and supply hub of Antwerp, split the British and Canadian armies in the north from the American armies in the south, and then isolate and devour them piecemeal.

But that’s not what happened. Despite inflicting 75,000 American casualties in a month, the Germans failed to capture Antwerp or wipe out the Allied armies. Ultimately the Bulge went down as a German defeat, consuming Nazi Germany’s precious and laboriously hoarded reserves of tanks and supplies needed to keep the Soviets at bay. It delayed the final Western Allied offensive across the Rhine—and facilitated the Red Army’s capture of Berlin six months later.

Yet on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, we can ask: what if Germany had won the Battle of the Bulge?

To do this, we first have to ask, what do we mean by “victory?” Of course, Hitler hoped for a turning point in the war. He had no other choice. Yet by late 1944, with hostile armies entering Germany from east and west, the Third Reich was doomed. It was starved of oil to fuel its tanks and planes, and so short of manpower that it had to draft old men and twelve-year-old children. The German 1944 offensive—code-named “Wacht am Rhein” (Watch on the Rhine)—was a reprise of the 1940 campaign, when the Germans conquered France in six weeks by punching through the Ardennes, splitting the French armies in half, and then isolating and gobbling them up. But in that warm spring of 1940, the German armored columns quickly penetrated through the wooded hills, rivers and narrow roads of the Ardennes forest, and then pounced on the startled French defenders in the open terrain beyond. In 1944, long columns tanks, desperately short of fuel, would have to fight their way through the rough terrain and bad roads, in the midst of an icy winter.

