History of the bumpjumper: Petoskey's wacky winter sport

Participants in the bumpjumping competition at the Winter Sports Park in Petoskey ride down the hill together to close the event in 2020.

PETOSKEY — A long-term local tradition has left a mark on Northern Michigan, with bumpjumpers finding their own sense of local fame.

Also known as “Vermont Skippers” and “snow bikes,” the name “bumpjumper” first appeared in Petoskey, according to local historian Rick Wiles. The name was first used in a 1949 edition of the Northern Michigan Review.

A person rides a bumpjumper during a Petoskey Winter Carnival.

A bumpjumper is typically made from a seat of some kind attached to a single runner. One rider sits on the device, and often must raise their legs up and lean back for the best speed.

“It's a simply made thing, but it has to be quite sturdy so it won't fall apart," Wiles said.

Lucas Muller races down the hill at the Petoskey Winter Sports Park during the 2020 bumpjumping competition.

The origins of the device have been debated, with questions of if European loggers or French-Canadian loggers made the first jumper, but bumpjumping is thought to have made its debut in the mid-1800s.

The first time the device was patented was in the 1900s by a man in Massachusetts under the snow bike name, Wiles said. While a mystery as to how the device made its way west, some theorize a man from East Jordan brought it to the area during the very first Petoskey Winter Carnival in 1927. Another rumor says a blacksmith from Frankfurt made some in the early 1930s and then brought them up north and sold a pair at the carnival.

The annual bumpjumping contest became one of the most popular events at the Petoskey Winter Carnival, with dozens taking to the sledding hill at the Winter Sports Park each winter to try and earn the fastest time.

A homemade bumpjumper, made in the 1950s.

A person rides a bumpjumper during a Petoskey Winter Carnival.

Nowadays, bumpjumpers can be found nationwide, Wiles said.

“They actually were manufactured in Charlevoix all during the 1950s by a company called the Foster Boat Company,” he said. “They sold a ton of them, I think all over the country. They spread out west and only they are really used everywhere, it’s not just Northern Michigan, but here's where the bumpjumper name really originated.”

Jacob Denison slides to a stop during the 2020 bumpjumping competition at the Winter Sports Park in Petoskey.

While bumpjumpers weren’t invented in Petoskey — much to the dismay of locals — the region is home to the first ever national bumpjumping competition.

Held during the 1957 Winter Carnival, the contest had participants ride down a 25-foot-tall hill before they would go up a ramp. They needed to land upright to complete the run.

“We were the spot for the national contest for a while, which makes Petoskey pretty unique,” Wiles said.

The Feb. 4, 1957 edition of the Petoskey News-Review includes coverage of the first ever national bumpjumping competition.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

A bumpjumper takes part in the annual contest at the Winter Sports Park in Petoskey in 2019.

No matter which way you spell it — bump jumper, bumpjumper or bump-jumper — the races have become an annual tradition and may be best suited for shorter riders, Wiles joked.

Even today, local families pride themselves on their success in bumpjumping competitions, Wiles said.

“These families — by golly, if you were a champion bumpjumper, that meant a lot,” he said.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Bumpjumper sled has lengthy history in Petoskey