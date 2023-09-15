History Corner: Visit the old Bossier Strip with Twin Blends

The Bossier Strip!!

We have had so many requests for pictures of the old Bossier Strip that we thought we would gather all the pictures that we found at the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS and post them.

Merle F. Kimmerly, Jr. built and operated some of the biggest and best-known nightclubs on the Bossier Strip. The "Strip" was popular from the 40's all the way up to the 70's. Afterward, Kimmerly moved his nightclub business to Shreveport. He then opened up the highly popular restaurant "The Sandpiper" and later changed the name to "Cheyenne Lily's. featuring a country and western theme. Jack Barham captured some awesome pictures of the "Strip" when it was in its infancy. Also thanks to Linda Theodos for sending us her picture of the Sho-Bar.

We have an aerial photo that we found during our research at the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS. In this picture, you can see a few of the nightclubs mentioned in our earlier post. The Bossier Strip started at the Texas Street Bridge and ran all the way to Red Chute Bayou with the main part being between the Texas Street Bridge and Swan Lake Rd. When gambling was legalized in the 1990s, the casinos started popping up and the "Strip" soon declined. Thanks to Brad Driggers for helping us with the locations.

History Corner is produced in partnership with Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters

