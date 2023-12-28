The history of the Frying Pan lightship, one of the Cape Fear's most storied ships

When it comes to famous ships from the history of the Cape Fear Coast, one of the most storied is the United States lightship Frying Pan, also known as Lightship No. 115 or the Frying Pan lightship.

Built in 1929 by the U.S. Coast Guard, for more than 30 years the 133-foot ship stood guard at the tip of Frying Pan Shoals — a part of the Atlantic Ocean about 30 miles off the coast of Southeastern North Carolina where depths can be just a few feet — to warn passing ships of the shallow waters.

Time passed slowly for the Coast Guardsmen serving on the ship, but when hurricanes hit things got harrowing. Partly because of bad storms, the Coast Guard installed Frying Pan Tower at the shoals in 1964.

The Frying Pan lightship moved to the Southport waterfront, where for years it served as a floating museum of sorts.

Then, the ship was sold and moved to the Chesapeake Bay, where it was docked next to an old oyster cannery. In 1986 it sank, and spent the next three years underwater.

The Frying Pan Lightship blows a final whistle as it hands off its duty as the light of Frying Pan Shoals to Frying Pan Tower on Nov. 24, 1964. [PHOTO COURTESY OF DR. ROBERT M. FALES COLLECTION/NEW HANOVER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY]

Somehow, that wasn't the end of the ship's story. In 1989 the Frying Pan was raised from the depths, cleaned, given a new engine and set sail for New York City. If you're in the Big Apple you can visit her and have a meal on the ship, which is one of just 13 lightships left from a fleet of more than 100.

As for Frying Pan Tower, it's still there, managed by a nonprofit dedicated to preserving it and hosting visitors and "eco-tourists" year-round.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: History of the Frying Pan lightship, guardian of Frying Pan Shoals