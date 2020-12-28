History holds Biden may be the right man for the moment

David M. Shribman , Ken Gormley
President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Bland. Familiar. Experienced. A member of WWII’s Silent Generation in a country where there are more millennials and Gen Zers than Baby Boomers, Gen Xers and the rest of the population combined.

America’s heart may be elsewhere — much of the right ventricle with President Trump, the left ventricle with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — but based on history, maybe President-elect Joe Biden is the leader for the moment.

Great Britain wanted — maybe it needed — steady Prime Minister Clement Attlee after fiery Winston Churchill. The United States needed— though maybe didn't precisely want — comforting President Ford after the contentious Richard Nixon. It wanted — though it is hard to contemplate that it needed — racy but reassuring President Harding after cerebral but crusading Woodrow Wilson.

Such stark transitions don’t always work. And yet in a nation that worships youth, that elected John F. Kennedy to succeed Dwight D. Eisenhower — literally selecting a lieutenant to follow a five-star general — history may smile on America’s choice of an elder statesman to follow a president with no diplomatic instincts or skills.

Indeed, there actually could be real value in having a figure like Biden as president at this moment in history.

There are so many elements of America today that need to be fixed — restoring its sense of comity, trust in government and confidence at home and abroad — that it may take someone with extraordinary experience and personal relationships to put it all back together.

Who but Biden could walk into any city in the country and know the key people to deal with, and get along well with them? Step into the Capitol and know half the legislators personally, a huge asset when trying to forge an urgently needed compromise? Who else — not Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, not Massachusetts’ Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren — has extensive experience with foreign leaders and the ability to deal with them forcefully, knowledgeably and with diplomacy?

There may be those who prize the notion of government doing as little as possible, but Biden knows how the White House works, both its big sticks of persuasion and its hidden cubbyholes of power. And many of the elements that some folks — Democrats in the primary season, Republicans in the general election — worried about when Biden emerged as a serious presidential contender, like his age and the fact he's been in government so long, may be the exact tools needed at this difficult historical juncture.

In fact, history suggests experience is often the attribute from which America benefits most during times of acute stress.

When George Washington came out of retirement to serve as the first president, he was 57 — as much the grandfather of the country as its paterfamilias at a time when the average life expectancy for a white male in America was 38 years. Washington was highly trusted precisely because he did not covet power but instead sought to surmount the political divisions separating Federalists and Anti-Federalists, the better to forge a harmonious new nation.

Washington established a deferential yet firm relationship with Congress. He nudged through a dicey Proclamation of Neutrality to stay out of the conflict between France and England but had the diplomatic sense to leave it to “the wisdom of Congress to correct, improve or enforce the policy,” leading lawmakers to pass the Neutrality Act of 1794 and accomplish his goal.

Washington eschewed a third term in office; Americans now customarily cite his repeated reluctance to seize or retain power — a virtue that astonished England’s King George III — as a bold example that the office of the presidency is bigger than any one person, and that an orderly transfer of power is the mark of a mature nation and an essential ingredient of governmental continuity.

Some 178 years later, Gerald Ford, on the verge of retirement from the House of Representatives after 13 terms, was thrust into the presidency when Nixon selected him as vice president and then resigned during the maelstrom of the Watergate crisis. A steady, no-frills son of the Midwest, the political figure who described himself as “a Ford, not a Lincoln” turned out to be the perfect man for the moment.

With the nation torn apart by Watergate and scarred by a deep distrust of government — an atmosphere hauntingly similar to today’s political climate — Ford focused on healing the nation, later earning the Profile in Courage Award for his governance in a time of national stress.

And President Reagan, who entered the national stage amid fears of Russian threats abroad and a hostage crisis in Iran, faced assertions that he was too old to be president.

At age 73, he famously quipped during one of his 1984 debates with Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale that he was “not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” Reagan survived an assassination attempt, cancer surgery and questions about his intellectual acuity — and now is regarded as an iconic model of conservatism and statesmanship.

It can happen again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporters turn to Pence in latest far-fetched bid to overturn election

    Some of President Trump's most ardent supporters are hoping that Vice President Pence will help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines 2021 might just be incredible

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mourners bury mother and son shot by police officer

    Hundreds of mourners joined a procession in Tarlac province, north of the Philippines' capital on Sunday, during what should have been a festive season. They were there to bury a mother and son killed by an off-duty police officer. 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year old son Frank, were shot in the head during a heated argument on December 20 by police officer Jonel Nuezca. The argument began after Frank set off a "boga", an improvised air cannon used to celebrate the New Year. A video of the incident, shared online, has sparked outrage across the Philippines. It was taken by a member of the Gregorio family and shows Sonya wrapping her arms around her son as the row intensifies, and Nuezca shooting her in the head before doing the same to Frank. Nuezca shot Sonya again before fleeing the scene. He surrendered to police later that night and faces two counts of murder. Avelina San Jose, a relative of the Gregorios, said the victims' family has forgiven Nuezca but still hopes for justice. Critics and rights groups say President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has created a culture of police impunity. Police reject this. The president has talked of killing criminals and issued promises to protect law enforcement. Duterte has condemned the shooting, warning "There will be hell to pay" for rogue officers.

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Rudy Giuliani's 'star' Michigan witness Melissa Carone has been slammed with a scathing cease-and-desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems

    The letter accused Carone of falsely "pretending to have some sort of 'insider's knowledge'" after having been hired to conduct "menial tasks."

  • Russia says reinforcing Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

    Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. The deployment comes ahead of talks in Russia on Tuesday between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

    A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may indicate where the South Dakota attorney general's car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago, a prosecutor said Monday. A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. The Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, has reported it handed over all its findings to prosecutors, led by Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell.

  • Disney employee, 33, says she got Covid vaccine – as hospital admits giving doses to non-healthcare workers

    Disney employee says in a now-removed Facebook post that husband’s aunt was a ‘big deal’ at Los Angeles hospital

  • U.S. judge orders two Georgia counties to halt voter purge ahead of Senate runoff

    The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. "Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data", Gardner wrote in the order. The judge is the sister of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018.

  • Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests

    President Trump complained for nearly a week about a "disgraceful" $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and 2021 spending package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, "only to sign it and get nothing in return?" Politico's Playbook editors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer marveled Monday morning. "Trump got taken to the cleaners."After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door.""This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."Palmer also noted the terrible optics of Trump sitting on relief checks, unemployment benefits, and rental aid from his golf resort in Palm Beach, while Vice President Mike Pence is on a skiing vacation in Vail, Colorado, and Mnuchin took a private jet down to his vacation home in a Mexican resort near Cabo.> I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.> > — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 28, 2020Maybe there's something fitting about that, too.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies

    Olivia Chaffin, a Girl Scout in rural Tennessee, was a top cookie seller in her troop when she first heard rainforests were being destroyed to make way for ever-expanding palm oil plantations. Ima is among the estimated tens of thousands of children working alongside their parents in Indonesia and Malaysia, which supply 85% of the world’s most consumed vegetable oil. The AP used U.S. Customs records and the most recently published data from producers, traders and buyers to trace the fruits of their labor from the processing mills where palm kernels were crushed to the supply chains of many popular kids’ cereals, candies and ice creams sold by Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo and many other leading food companies, including Ferrero – one of the two makers of Girl Scout cookies.

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.