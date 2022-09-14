History of Japan's intervention in currency markets

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen banknote
·3 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei website reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen.

It is more than a decade since Japan intervened directly in the foreign exchange market and more than two decades since it intervened to support its currency, which it last did during the Asian financial crisis of 1997 to 1998.

Here is a timeline of selected moves in foreign exchange markets by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Sept. 7, 2022 - Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno expresses concern about "rapid, one-sided" moves seen in the currency market after the yen weakens beyond 143 per dollar. He says the government would like to take "necessary steps" if such movements continue. It is the strongest in a series of such official comments made over several months.

June 10, 2022 - Japan's government and central bank issue a rare joint statement saying they are concerned by recent sharp falls in the yen after it weakens beyond 134 per dollar.

Aug and Oct - 2011 - Japan intervenes to curb gains that officials fear could derail recovery from an economic slump triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

March 18, 2011 - Group of Seven (G7) nations jointly intervene to stem yen strength when the currency spikes to a record high in the aftermath of the earthquake on speculation that Japanese firms would repatriate foreign assets to pay for reconstruction.

Sept. 15, 2010 - Japan intervenes in the currency market for the first time in six years, selling yen to stem a rise in the currency after the dollar hits a 15-year-low at 82.87 yen.

March 2004 - A 15-month campaign to curb the yen's rise comes to an end after Japan has spent 35 trillion yen, or more than $300 billion, on intervention.

May-June, 2002 - The BOJ intervenes to sell yen, often supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). The yen continues to gain.

Sept 2001 - The BOJ intervenes to sell yen after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. The ECB and New York Federal Reserve both operate on behalf of the BOJ.

January 1999 to April 2000 - The BOJ sells yen at least 18 times, including once via the Federal Reserve and once via the ECB, due to worries the currency's strength will choke off an economic recovery. The yen continues to strengthen.

1997 - 1998 - The Asian financial crisis sees the yen weaken, reaching nearly 148 per dollar in August 1998, even after U.S. authorities join the BOJ to buy yen.

April 1994 - August 1995 - The dollar sinks to a record low against the German mark and a post-war low against the yen. The United States intervenes repeatedly, often with Japanese and European central banks, to prop up the greenback.

1993 - The BOJ sells yen through much of the year to curb its strength.

1991 - 1992 - The BOJ intervenes to support the yen, selling U.S. dollars.

1988 - On Jan. 4, the dollar falls to 120.45 yen, at that time a post World War Two low, in Tokyo trade. The BOJ intervenes to buy dollars and sell yen.

1987 - In February, six of the G7 nations sign the Louvre Accord, which aims to stabilise currencies and halt the dollar's broad decline.

1985 - The Group of Five industrial nations, the predecessor to the G7, sign the Plaza Accord, in which they agree that the dollar is overvalued and that they will move to weaken it.

1973 - Japanese monetary authorities decide to let the yen float freely against the greenback.

(Compiled by Tom Westbrook and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Even $1.2 Trillion of Reserves Isn't Enough to Scare Yen Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan has more firepower in its foreign exchange reserves than it did the last time it intervened in markets to support its currency, though a unilateral move is seen as unlikely to succeed without US support.Should it choose to act alone to defend an attack on the weakening yen, Tokyo will rely on reserves built up at a faster pace than growth in the local currency market since 1998, when it stepped in to bolster the yen around the tail-end of the Asian financial crisis.Japan had

  • Michigan laws on child marriage, corporal punishment earn an F from rights group

    The assessment is based on an international child rights convention, but the United States is the only U.N. member not to have adopted the treaty.

  • EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

    A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices. Google will be looking to reverse its fortune after losing its challenge to a 2.42-billion-euro fine last year, the first of a trio of cases, while EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager needs a win following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants like Intel and Qualcomm this year. The competition chief of the European Commission has cracked down against Big Tech with hefty fines to ensure a level playing field in the 27-country European Union.

  • US must be 'at the table' in semiconductor field: Blinken

    The United States should take on a greater role in the global semiconductor industry for the sake of its economy and security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

  • Tortilla Price Spike Has Mexico’s Finance Minister Pointing Fingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s finance minister said he’s complaining to companies with large market share that are boosting prices of their goods, a sign the government is getting impatient with businesses as inflation spikes to the highest in over two decades.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan

  • French court to rule on deadly 2009 Yemenia Airways crash

    A French court on Wednesday will issue its verdict on involuntary homicide charges against Yemenia Airways over a 2009 crash that killed 152 people -- but miraculously left a 12-year-old girl alive.

  • Gold Steadies After US Inflation Spurs Biggest Drop in 2 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady after closing down the most in two months in the wake of higher-than-expected US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetBullion ended 1.3% lower on Tuesday after the consume

  • Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Betting Forecast for Sep 12

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Wall Street Bosses Take In ‘Unreal’ US Open as Teenager Carlos Alcaraz Makes History

    (Bloomberg) -- As teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ascended to Grand Slam glory on Sunday night at the US Open, tennis fans from Wall Street, Hollywood and Washington watched in amazement.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman Plans to Cut Several Hun

  • Wall Street Titans' New Crypto Exchange Aims to Seriously Cut Costs for Investors

    A new cryptocurrency exchange forged by some of Wall Street's biggest players has ambitious plans to dramatically reduce how much traders pay to buy and sell digital assets. It will initially focus on only a "handful" of tokens including bitcoin (BTC) that its lawyers are confident aren't securities – thus avoiding a regulatory drama still playing out in Washington. The firm, EDX Markets, is backed by the two largest U.S. retail brokers, Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Fidelity Investments (through its digital-assets arm).

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

    The bump in mining difficulty comes as hashrate remains strong, despite bitcoin’s price edging downwards.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about […]

  • Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Fatally Shot at 30

    PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 30 years old.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Retirees Could Soon Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in More Than 40 Years

    With inflation still climbing, the Social Security cost-of-living increase is projected to jump 8.7% next year.

  • Peloton went from a pandemic-era success story worth $50 billion to laying off more than 4,000 workers. Here's how the company's meteoric rise turned into an equally swift fall.

    Peloton was at the top of the connected-fitness food chain during the pandemic. Now, it has replaced its CEO and is laying off over 4,000 workers.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist

    "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in."