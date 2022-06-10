History of Japan's intervention in currency markets

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Japan escalated its warnings on Friday against sharp falls in the yen, expressing "concern" over the moves in a rare joint statement by the government and the central bank, leaving investors wary about the potential for intervention.

It is more than a decade since Japan intervened directly in the foreign exchange market and more than two decades since it intervened to support its currency.

Here is a timeline of selected moves in FX markets by the Bank of Japan.

(Graphic on, Japan's history of yen interventions: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjoykbovr/Pasted%20image%201650518854154.png)

1973 - Japanese monetary authorities decide to let the yen float freely against the greenback.

1985 - The Group of Five industrial nations, the predecessor to the G7, sign the Plaza Accord in which they agree that the dollar is overvalued and that they will move to weaken it.

1987 - In February, six of the G7 nations sign the Louvre Accord, which aims to stabilise currencies and halt the dollar's broad decline.

1988 - On Jan. 4, the dollar falls to a post World War Two low of 120.45 yen in Tokyo trade. The Bank of Japan intervenes to buy dollars and sell yen.

1991 - 1992 - Bank of Japan intervenes to support the yen, selling U.S. dollars.

1993 - Bank of Japan sells yen through much of the year to curb its strength.

April 1994 - August 1995 - Dollar sinks to a record low against the German mark and a post-war low against the yen. The United States intervenes repeatedly, often with Japanese and European central banks, to prop up the greenback.

1997 - 1998 - The Asian financial crisis sees the yen weaken to nearly 148 to the dollar in August, even after U.S. authorities join the Bank of Japan to buy yen.

January 1999 to April 2000 - Bank of Japan sells yen at least 18 times, including once via the Federal Reserve and once via the European Central Bank, due to worries a strong yen will choke off an economic recovery. Yen continues to strengthen.

Sept 2001 - Bank of Japan intervenes to sell yen after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. The ECB and New York Federal Reserve both operate on behalf of the BOJ.

May-June, 2002 - Bank of Japan intervenes to sell yen, often supported by the Federal Reserve and ECB. The yen continues to gain.

March 2004 - The end of a 15-month campaign to curb the yen's rise in which Japan spends a total of 35 trillion yen, or more than $300 billion, on intervention.

Sept. 15, 2010 - Japan intervenes in the currency market for the first time in six years, selling yen to stem a rise in the currency after the dollar hits a 15-year-low at 82.87 yen.

March 18, 2011 - G7 nations jointly intervene to stem yen strength when the currency spikes to a record high in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, on speculation that Japanese firms would repatriate foreign assets to pay for reconstruction.

Aug and Oct - 2011 - Japan intervenes to curb gains that officials fear threaten to derail recovery from an economic slump triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami.

(Compiled by Tom Westbrook)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan edges closer to intervention in yen after rare gov't, cbank joint statement

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government and central bank said on Friday they were concerned by recent sharp falls in the yen in a rare joint statement, the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency which has sunk to 20-year lows. After a meeting with his Bank of Japan (BOJ) counterpart, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters that Tokyo will "respond flexibly with all options on the table." He declined to say whether Tokyo could negotiate with other countries to jointly step into the market.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – Pressured by Profit-Taking

    The Dollar/Yen is not far from the 135.13 top hit on January 31, 2002, and a break past that would be its lowest since October 1998.

  • Russian central bank to scrutinise banks' plans for fees on FX accounts

    Some major Russian banks plan to charge fees on retail accounts in dollars and euros after authorities floated the idea of negative interest rates for banks' corporate clients' foreign currency deposits, drawing the ire of customers. The central bank said it understood banks' concerns over risks in dealing in foreign currencies, but said it would take supervisory measures should lenders be found to have violated contracts with their actions. Unilateral changes to the terms and conditions of a bank deposit agreement that shorten its term, reduce interest or introduce commissions are a violation of banking laws, the central bank said in a statement.

  • Cash, Stocks Attract Billions as Investors Seek Inflation Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are putting billions of dollars into cash and stock funds as they seek protection from surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesCash saw the biggest inflows in six weeks a

  • Ericsson shares fall on worries of bigger fine as U.S. SEC starts probe

    Shares of Ericsson fell 2.5% on Friday as the chance of it suffering a higher fine increased with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starting a separate investigation into the company's handling of misconduct in Iraq. U.S. agencies investigated the company earlier, with the result that Ericsson had to pay a $1 billion fine in 2019 as part of settlement of a bribery case. It also had to enter a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

  • Apple’s Sales of Macs and Other Hardware May Be Slowing. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    U.S. consumer demand for Apple products showed signs of slowing in May, according to new data from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit card transaction data reviewed by analyst Brandon Nispel suggest that spending for Apple hardware fell by 8% month over month in May, the weakest May data point since KeyBanc began tracking in 2016. April tends to be the weakest month of the quarter, Nispel added, but May appears to be tracking lower as well.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In June: Apple Drops

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of May squarely off its mid-month lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in June are Apple, Chevron, Dow, Microsoft and Travelers. There are clear winners — and losers — at the end of May.

  • Turkey Backs Russia on Sanctions as Ukraine-Grain Deal Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey backed Russia’s call for relief from sanctions limiting its exports of fertilizer and farm products but the two nations showed no sign of progress on a deal to unblock shipments of Ukrainian grain that have contributed to global food-supply fears.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem

  • Top U.S. official meets Philippines' Marcos to boost "longstanding alliance"

    Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos met with a top U.S. official in Manila on Thursday, underscoring efforts to preserve an alliance strained by incumbent leader Rodrigo Duterte's animosity toward Washington and his embrace of Beijing. The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

  • Credit Suisse Stock Tumbles After State Street Denies Planning a Takeover Bid

    In fact, Credit Suisse (ticker: CS) Group Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein went so far as to say reports of a deal were “really stupid.” State Street (STT) also denied that it was pursuing an acquisition of Credit Suisse, telling The Wall Street Journal in an emailed statement that there was “no basis to the continuing market rumors.” “Although we have a long-standing company policy of not commenting on such speculation, we feel a response to these reports is now warranted in this instance,” State Street added.

  • The Russians had partial success near two villages in the Donbas - the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 19:21 Russian occupying forces have had partial success in the offensive in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Roty​​. Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at 6 pm on 9 June Quote: "The enemy has had partial success in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Roty.

  • Slithering formations found at the bottom of impact crater on Mars. What are they?

    The crater is believed to be 3.7 billion years old.

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Russian Orthodox Church sends its second most powerful figure on lower-ranking overseas posting

    Russia's Orthodox Church has ousted its second most powerful bishop from his role in charge of foreign relations and sent him to Budapest, an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the war in Ukraine. The Holy Synod, which met at the white-walled 13th century Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow on Tuesday, decreed to remove Metropolitan Hilarion as the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations.

  • China’s Moderating Inflation Leaves Room for More Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation moderated in May as global commodity prices cooled and consumer demand weakened, leaving room for authorities to ease monetary policy and add stimulus to shore up the economy.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Ja

  • Cryptocurrencies like ‘world of Caribbean pirates’: India chief economic adviser

    India’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran compared cryptocurrencies to the “world of Caribbean pirates” in the absence of regulation where “winners take it all” from somebody else, local media reported. Fast facts See related article: Coinbase blames India’s central bank for exit Cryptocurrencies fail to satisfy basic requirements such as having store value, widespread […]

  • U.S. stock futures wobble as investors await CPI data

    Important inflation data will be released ahead of the U.S. market open. Stock futures are on the fence.

  • U.S. Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter rejected fraud claims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat presented testimony on Thursday showing that close allies - even his daughter - rejected his false claims of voting fraud. The U.S. House of Representatives select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault also showed graphic footage of thousands of rioters attacking police and smashing their way into the Capitol. The Democratic-led committee presented video of testimony from notable Trump administration figures including his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Attorney General William Barr, campaign spokesperson Jason Miller and General Mark Milley.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • I Just Sold a Rental Property and Can't Help But Feel Like I Got Hosed

    I bought a rental property years ago and just cashed out, but there was an unexpected ding to my profits.