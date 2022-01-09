How will history judge former President Trump?
A panel of historians is releasing its third collection of essays analyzing and assessing the accomplishments and failures of a presidential administration. But for the first time, a former president, Donald Trump, spoke to the historians to offer his own take on his time in office. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Princeton University's Julian Zelizer, who assembled the panel, and with the academics who unpack history's first judgment of the 45th president.