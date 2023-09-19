History lifts off at York Airport: take a flight in a 1928 airliner

The year is 1928, Calvin Coolidge is president, Mickey Mouse was making his first appearance in Steamboat Willie, and the first coast-to-coast air service was established.

If you’re under the age of 95, you (probably) didn’t experience any of these things in person. But if you were at the York Airport over the weekend, you had a chance to get a taste of what those very first coast-to-coast flights might have been like, if only for 15 minutes.

That’s all thanks to a visiting historic 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” one of only a few of the model that remain flightworthy.

A passenger raises his hand out the window of NC9645, a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, as it lands, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at York Airport in Thomasville.

The flights, locally organized by the Gettysburg Barnstormers chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), were part of a cross-country tour of the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft, visiting local airports and giving patrons a glimpse at what an airliner flight was like in 1928.

The aircraft is owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, and leased to the EAA for the tours. The revenues from the flights contribute to the maintenance and operation costs of the plane.

“It’s unique,” said EAA pilot Ashley Messinger, who was one of two pilots, along with EAA pilot Steve Craig, that were flying the Ford for the flights. “It’s much different to fly than any modern aircraft.”

The interior of NC9645, a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, as it lands, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at York Airport in Thomasville.

Not only is it different to fly, but in its passenger experience as well.

The Ford fits only 10 passengers, far less than the dozens or hundreds on a modern airliner today.

There are no modern amenities such as dining trays, the ability to recline, or entertainment screens to the seats, either. The seats are straight-backed, hard chairs with just a simple seat buckle. A small single bathroom is in the rear of the plane, providing some relief to passengers for those long cross-country flights.

The positive to the cramped passenger cabin? There’s no fighting over an aisle or window seat: every seat has a window.

Passengers on the flights were treated to aerial views of York County, with flights crossing over Hanover, Pa., Codorus State Park and Spring Grove, among other locations.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: 1928 Ford Tri-Motor takes flight at York Airport