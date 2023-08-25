History made at the University of Arizona
Inaugural class of the College of Veterinary Medicine graduates
Inaugural class of the College of Veterinary Medicine graduates
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class sedan with turbodiesel engine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Going to the movies will only cost you $4 on National Cinema Day. Here's what you should see.
The Toyota engineer known as “Mr. Land Cruiser,” Takeo Konda, called the 1998 Land Cruiser the biggest advance in the model’s history.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
Michigan has taken incredible strides in the last two seasons. Can the Wolverines take the next step to the top of college football?
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer's top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.
Athletes.org, abbreviated as AO, is structured in a similar way to a players association.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
A small but growing body of research suggests that psychedelic mushrooms may have several mental health benefits, including improving depression and anxiety.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
The Ducati Monster SP is the latest generation of the Italian motorcycle maker's naked bike, and specifically the SP version with Ohlins dampers and other upgrades.
A cargo ship equipped with rigid sails, each the height of a 10-story building, has departed on its inaugural journey. The Pyxis Ocean vessel will test WindWings sails, designed to harness old-school air power to help reduce fuel usage — and the shipping industry’s CO2 emissions. The sail’s creators estimate the technology could decarbonize cargo ships by about 30 percent as the maritime sector tries to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The estimated reduction could be higher if paired with alternative fuels.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
And that can also clean up any, uh, questionable messes.
The ultimate storage hack for dorm room living? Bed risers.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
Research on the human microbiome -- microorganism communities that live in a part of your body such as your mouth or gut -- has led to a number of insights and spurred further investigations into what makes up a healthy person. Combined with the continuing interest in alternative medicine, that is leading to some venture dollars getting channeled into at least one prominent startup in the space. Viome -- which has built a business out of assessing customers' microbiomes, applying AI to the data and using that to provide them with supplements and other guidance based on the findings -- has raised $86.5 million to expand its business.