History-making Duluth city councilor to run for St. Louis County board

DULUTH — Janet Kennedy, who made history as this city's first Black city councilor in 2019, announced Tuesday that she will run for St. Louis County Board of Commissioners ― citing a lack of "collaborative leadership" in her district.

Kennedy, a past president in her second term as a city councilor serving District 5, will challenge Ashley Grimm in the county's 3rd District. Grimm announced her run for reelection in mid-January. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a Facebook post announcing her own run for reelection, Grimm described the past three years as incredible.

"Even more is possible than I initially thought when running, and I've seen what this position can mean for childcare, housing, youth development, mental health and so much more," she wrote.

Kennedy, who was expected to make her announcement at the St. Louis County Courthouse today, said in a news release that she is proud to serve the people of Duluth in her current role.

"But I am dismayed by the lack of collaborative leadership currently happening with our district's County Commissioner and we need strong leadership to help move our community in a new direction."

Kennedy is a lifelong Duluthian who worked the physical therapy field for 25 years before she retired. She's executive director and founder of the non-profit Health Equity Northland and is a parish nurse community health coordinator at St. Mark Church.

Grimm has worked as children's program manager at the Damiano Center, according to her website. She is currently on the county board's public safety committee and opioid settlement committee. She was selected by the Association of Minnesota Counties to serve on the National Association of Counties' Community and Economic Workforce Development Committee.