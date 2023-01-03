History-making state justices are sworn in

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the oaths of office Monday for his appointments to the California Supreme Court, each of whom made history as the high court’s first lesbian justice and the first Latina chief justice. Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was tapped to serve as the court’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced that she would not be seeking a second term. An associate justice since March, Guerrero won election in November with more than 70% of voters in favor of the appointment. Newsom also swore in Associate Justice Kelli Evans, an Alameda County judge who won unanimous confirmation in November, to take Guerrero’s associate justice seat. She is the first openly gay justice to serve. The court is now made up of four female and three male jurists.

The new Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, center, shares a laugh with Gov. Gavin Newsom, and her sister Claudia Pearson, during her swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building in downtown Sacramento.