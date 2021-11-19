A History of Mardi Gras—Plus, How New Orleans Became the Place to Celebrate
Another Southern city claims to have originated the holiday's revelries of feasting, parade floats, and rich costumes.
Another Southern city claims to have originated the holiday's revelries of feasting, parade floats, and rich costumes.
An all-you-can-eat buffet always feels like a challenge. Sure, for some it’s just an economical way to feed the whole family, making sure all matters of taste can be satisfied. As a kid, I always loved a buffet because I could get a salad with all the fixings and also a giant plate of french fries with several dipping sauces, which I still consider a perfect meal to this day. But for others, it’s an opportunity to test the limits of both the human body and the buffet’s management. All-you-can-ea
Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, lashed out at the Chinese government in a scathing interview.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
The Pennsylvania gas station's sole worker at the time said in a note, "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!"
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
Cassidy Rainwater's remains were found labeled "7-24" in a freezer. Two men are charged with her murder after photos showed her evisceration and dismemberment
Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse.
The suspect surrendered when deputies arrived, officials say.
Joy Reid has gone viral on TikTok, but not because she is attempting a popular challenge or lip-syncing someone else’s voice. After taking to the […]
Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a male student believed to be Asian or Asian American on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train. What happened: The incident occurred on the Broad Street Line near Erie Station at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to FOX29. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.
UPDATED, with NBC News statement: The judge in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has banned MSNBC from the Kenosha, WI, courthouse after an incident in which a man who identified himself as a producer for the network was suspected of following a jury bus. “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will […]
Stonewall’s chief executive has conceded that it is possible to believe gender cannot be changed without being transphobic.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/DLiveA notorious U.S. Capitol riot suspect and white supremacist livestreamer who goes by the alias “Baked Alaska” faces new charges in Arizona after allegedly defacing a Hanukkah display at the state capitol.On Nov. 3, prosecutors in Maricopa County charged the right-wing social media personality, whose legal name is Anthime Gionet, with two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage. In the complaint, obtained by
Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed family’s history includes murder convictions, drug arrests and generational imprisonment. It all weighs on Sneed, a rising NFL star in Kansas City.
Mark McCloskey compared himself to Kyle Rittenhouse, saying they have both been prosecuted and were defending themselves from an “angry mob.”
Perhaps it is time Tri-City officials forgo contracting out animal control services in the community | Editorial
The rawness of these past few months in Kenosha spills out onto the Kenosha County Courthouse steps as people wait for the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
She waited five years to confront Tom Privett, her former high school teacher, the man who groomed and manipulated her on campus. The man who raped her over and over inside his classroom.