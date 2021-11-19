A History of Mardi Gras—Plus, How New Orleans Became the Place to Celebrate

The Takeout

An all-you-can-eat buffet always feels like a challenge. Sure, for some it’s just an economical way to feed the whole family, making sure all matters of taste can be satisfied. As a kid, I always loved a buffet because I could get a salad with all the fixings and also a giant plate of french fries with several dipping sauces, which I still consider a perfect meal to this day. But for others, it’s an opportunity to test the limits of both the human body and the buffet’s management. All-you-can-ea