‘Our history matters’: California to develop Asian American and Pacific Islander history lessons

Expanded teachings of Asian American and Pacific Islander history may be coming to Sacramento K-12 classrooms.

The state’s Instructional Quality Commission, which is responsible for developing and recommending curriculum for schools throughout California, will consider adding content highlighting Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian communities in its next revision of the statewide history-social science curriculum.

While there is no exact date for implementation, development of an educational framework can take about three years, according to the California Department of Education.

Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) said this law, once known as Assembly Bill 1354, will spotlight the societal contributions AAPI communities have made in California and the United States.

“Asian American and Pacific Islander history is American history,” said Fong. “Education is so key to transforming minds and our communities, and that starts with our K-12 students.”

This law will not only ensure AAPI history is told, but it will highlight “the more factual and accurate contributions” of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, said Fong, who authored this law last session. AB1354 was signed into law in September by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Education to fight anti-Asian hate

This law seeks to fight anti-Asian hate by presenting a more equitable and accurate history of AAPI groups in America. Supporters say the teachings will combat racism and hate crimes against these communities, which make up more than 15.5% of California’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This law follows other legislation implemented since 2020, when violence against AAPI communities spiked due to racist stereotypes associated with COVID-19. Since March 2020, more than 11,000 acts of hate were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that combats racism and discrimination against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

“This type of legislation is so critical because it combats anti-Asian hate at its roots,” said Mary Yin Liu, CEO of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. “Through education and empowering the next generation, there is unity against hate and a unity movement that we want to continue.”

Assemblymember Al Murastuchi (D-Torrence) said history to include in a curriculum are moments of racism and discrimination, like the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and the Chinese Exclusion Act.

“We saw the latest spike in anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s just the latest reminder that there’s a long history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders being scapegoated during times of crises,” said Murastuchi. “That is what all Californians and all Americans needs to learn.”

In a letter of support for the law from April, Stop AAPI Hate said educating people on the origins of racism and discrimination against AAPI communities dismantles stereotypes.

“Providing accurate and comprehensive AAPI representation in educational resources and media will create a more inclusive atmosphere for students, reaffirm the importance of AAPIs in society, and challenge harmful stereotypes,” wrote Andy Wong, the co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate.

The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, which supported this law during its inception, have called for legislation like this for years. APAPA organized a coalition of 68 organizations who have “promoted and advanced” the push to teach Asian American and Pacific Islander history in California. With the state now prioritizing their mission, Yin Liu turned to legislators across the country to follow.

“We encourage other legislators to adopt this frame,” said Yin Liu. “It is through students and through our children that we can advance forward in a positive direction. We need to ensure our history is taught because our history matters.”