HISTORY ON THE MOVE: West Liberty's historic Stagecoach Inn makes slow move to Heritage Park

The historic Stagecoach Inn, built in 1841, moved from its home on Highway 6 in West Liberty to Heritage Park on Monday.

The building moved three miles and will be restored to open as a public museum.

The Stagecoach Inn was constructed five years prior to Iowa's inception as a state. Originally known as the Beers and St. John Company Coach Inn, it served as an inn for stagecoaches and as a tavern. The building became a private residence when the railroad arrived in 1855 and has remained as a home since.

Emily and Nate Cahill, the current building owners, plan to construct a new home on their property along Highway 6. They chose to donate the historic building to the West Liberty Heritage Foundation.

The West Liberty Heritage Depot Museum and Heritage Park are located at 405 N. Elm Street. The Heritage Foundation has restored an antique carousel formerly located in Muscatine, a one-room school, a Heritage Barn, and a 1930s tourist cabin. The foundation is also restoring a 29-foot, steel-framed 1913 caboose. The Rock Island Railroad Depot in West Liberty was built in 1897 and is home to the museum.

The museum is open in the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and welcomes guests on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

