History. Mystery. Model trains, rock and roll and romance. It's this week's NXT Best!

Learn a little history. Take in a show. Check out some model trains. Grab your sweetie and get in the mood for Valentine's Day. We're kicking off February with a colossal assortment of activities in this week's NXT Best:

The Rebels is Running Over our Parents: Recruiting Virginia Unionists into the Potomac Home Brigade

Monday, Feb. 5 - 6 p.m.

Fletcher Branch Community Room

Washington County Free Library

100 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Presented by Travis Shaw. Part of McCauley Lectures, a diverse array of local history topics. Call 301-739-3250 or go to https://www.washcolibrary.org/wmr.

Drum Tao 30th Anniversary: The Tao will be at the Luhrs Center, 475 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Drum Tao 30th Anniversary: The Tao

Tuesday, Feb. 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

International troupe of 40 performers. Drum ensemble with flute, marimba and harp. $35, $40, $45 or $55. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/drum-tao/ or call 717-477-7469.

The kick off of the Healthy Eating Adventure will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Founders Grille Restaurant, Penn National Golf Club, 3720 Club House Drive, Fayetteville, Pa.

Healthy Eating Adventure Kickoff

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Founders Grille Restaurant

Penn National Golf Club

3720 Club House Drive

Fayetteville, Pa.

"The Why of Whole Foods Plant-Based Eating" presented by Liz George. Event continues with Eat and Learn Potlucks on Wednesdays, Feb. 14, 21 , 28 and March 6. Learn to shop, prep and cook healthy meals. $45. Go to www.healthyeatingadventure.org, email eatforthehealthofit@gmail.com or call 717-352-3046.

A commemoration of the fire of 1974 that threatened the historic auditorium of The Maryland Theatre will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.

Remembering the Fire of 1974

Thursday, Feb. 8 - 6 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Commemoration of the fire of 1974 that threatened the historic auditorium of The Maryland Theatre and destroyed apartments and the theatre Box Office. Hear from local residents who were there and those who fought the fire. Concessions will be available. $8 general admission. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/MDT-fire or call 301-790-2000.

A documentary of The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights will be shown and discussed Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Auditorium, Shepherd University, 213 N. King St., Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights

Thursday, Feb. 8 - 7 p.m.

Byrd Auditorium

Shepherd University

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Documentary. Discussion after the film led by Ray Smock, one of the film's contributors. Hosted by Shepherd University Byrd Center. Free admission. Go to https://www.byrdcenter.org/events.html or call 304-876-5702.

Black Storytellers of Western Maryland

Friday, Feb. 9 - 11 a.m. to noon

Fletcher Branch Community Room

Washington County Free Library

100 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Four storytellers, Patricia Smart, Janice Kelsh, Lola Mosby and Fanny Crawford, share a variety of tales for adults, and children ages 5 and older. Go to washcolibrary.org or call 301-739-3250.

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

Friday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, March 24 - 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and Wednesday, Feb. 14; 1 p.m. Sundays, March 3, 17 and 24.

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St. rear

Hagerstown

Musical comedy. Show preceded by dinner. Ticket includes dinner and show. $65 adults; $59 active military and first responders; and $55 ages 5 to 12. Go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Ride the Cyclone

Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10 - 7:30 p.m.

Burgin Center for the Arts' Simon Theatre

Mercersburg Academy

100 Academy Drive

Mercersburg, Pa.

Musical. Presented by Stony Batter Players, Mercersburg Academy's student theater company. Concessions will benefit a Ukrainian charity. Admission is free, general seating. To reserve a seat, go to https://burgincenter.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200448147, email reservations@mercersburg.edu or call 717-328-6349.

Into the Woods

Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10 - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 11 - 3 p.m.

Frank Arts Center Theater

Shepherd University

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Musical theater production by Shepherd University's School of Music. Intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. $15 general admission; $10 ages 65 and older, and ages 18 and younger; free for Shepherd faculty and students. Go to www.shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations/, email astoika@shepherd.edu or call 304-876-5555.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change'

Friday, Feb. 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

A look at the joys of menopause and friendship, with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. $49 or $59. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/menopause-the-musical-2-cruising-through-the-change/ or call 717-477-7469.

The Moran Tripp Band will perform Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Moran Tripp Band

Friday, Feb. 9 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Annapolis rock band. $18 general admission. Go to liveathubcityvinyl, email Info@HubCityVinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, a train show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Washington County Ag Center, 7303 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Hagerstown Model Railroad Museum at Antietam Station, 17230 Shepherdstown Pike, Sharpsburg will have an open house.

Model Train Show and Open House

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. train show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. open house

Train show:

Washington County Agricultural Educational Center

7303 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Open house:

Hagerstown Model Railroad Museum at Antietam Station

17230 Shepherdstown Pike

Sharpsburg

Model railroads will be operating in HO, O, N and S scale. See the trains while learning about the history of the railroad and Antietam Station. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. Call 301-800-9829 or go to https://antietamstation.com/.

Carl Disque

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Jazz, blues and folk music. Call 240-203-8183. Go to https://brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.

Galentine's Flower Tour

Saturday, Feb. 10 - noon to 5 p.m.

The Yarn Shop

1 N. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Walk around downtown Hagerstown and explore favorite shops while building a bouquet of flowers from Gibney's Florist. End tour with a drink at Alpine Plant Bar. Begin at The Yarn Shop between noon and 2 p.m., and then follow the map to 10 downtown businesses in any order. Tour ends at 5 p.m. Presented by Downtown Hagerstown Main Street program, Alpine Plant Bar and Gibney's Florist. $75, Go to mainstreethagerstown.org/2024galentinesflowertour or call 301-739-8577.

Fleabag

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 3 p.m.

Shepherdstown Opera House

131 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Rated R. A live production by London’s National Theater recorded in front of a live audience especially for film. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The hilarious, award-winning play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag was filmed live on stage in London’s West End in 2019. Popcorn, candy, soft drinks available for purchase. $18 general admission; $15 students, and ages 62 and older. Advance reservations encouraged. Online ticketing available until two hours before showtime. Go to OperaHouseLive.com or call 304-876-3704.

A Gal'entine's Day Comedy Event with Karen Mills & More will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg, Pa.

Galentine's Day Comedy with Karen Mills & More

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 5:30 p.m. bar and pop-up shops open; 7 p.m. show

Capitol Theatre

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

National touring comedienne. Also local artisan vendors and sweet treats from Postmasters Coffee & Bakery and more. Beer, wine, concessions. In partnership with Keystone Health. $34 adults; $29 ages 60 and older; $25 military and frontline workers; $24 ages 18 and younger. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.

Romantic Serenades

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 - 3 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

An evening of classical love songs performed by the Maryland Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Elizabeth Schulze. $29 to $79 (includes free pre-concert experience at Bulls and Bears Pub and Eatery, 38 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments and entertainment. Must present valid Romantic Serenades concert ticket to enter.) Go to https://marylandsymphony.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/ or call 301-790-2000.

Eclipse: The Ultimate Journey Tribute will perform Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Eclipse: The Ultimate Journey Tribute

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

$20 standing or $25 seated. Go to liveathubcityvinyl, email Info@HubCityVinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

The 1862 Maryland Campaign — Its Importance and Meaning

Deadline for dinner reservation is Sunday, Feb. 11; dinner and program are Wednesday, Feb. 14 - 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:15 p.m. program

Camp Hill United Methodist Church

601 Washington St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Speaker for the evening is author-historian Alex Rossino. Books available for sale. Program is free; optional dinner is $20 payable at the door. To make dinner reservation, email ccraig@laurellodge.com.

Trick Bag

Sunday, Feb. 11 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Blue Mountain Wine Crafters Boutique Winery

117 E. Baltimore St.

Funkstown

Wide variety of music. Dog friendly. Free admission. Go to https://www.bluemountainwinecrafters.com/news-events/ or call 301-791-2882.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: NXT Best! for Sunday, Feb. 4, to Sunday, Feb. 11