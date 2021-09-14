History of "O" storms during hurricane season

Reuters Videos

Nicholas was some 20 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas as of 10 p.m. central time (11 p.m. eastern), heading northeast with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin on Monday night.Nicholas is the second hurricane in recent weeks to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in August, killing more than two dozen people and devastating communities in Louisiana near New Orleans.U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from Nicholas, the White House said.