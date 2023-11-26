History and romance: Morris Island Lighthouse best viewed from Folly Beach’s boneyard

A lighthouse is a place of history, mystery and romance. And, it’s a magnet for Lowcountry locals and visitors.

A 350-foot lighthouse in Alexandria, Egypt, was considered one of the “Great Wonders of the Ancient World,” and for centuries lighthouses of all shapes and sizes have protected ships and commerce along treacherous coasts around the world. Lighthouses are settings for mystery novels, adventure stories and sea legends. Nothing seems more romantic than walking with your true love along a lighthouse beach or simply enjoying the excitement and relaxation of a seaside vacation beneath its protective presence.

One such location right here in the Lowcountry can provide you with a day of history, mystery and romance, and all at the expense of just an easy drive and a short walk.

The Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve located on the north end of Folly Island near Charleston is home to 80 acres of conserved land and access to one of the region’s iconic landmarks: the Morris Island Lighthouse.

In 1863, Union troops occupied the area during the siege of Charleston during the Civil War. A pitched battle at nearby Fort Wagner included action by the 54th Massachusetts regiment of African American soldiers, made famous by their heroism and later by the movie “Glory.”

In 1944, the land was the location for a vital Loran radar site.

Acquired by Charleston County Parks from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1989, the site now protects a natural area crisscrossed by paths and marked by the half-mile paved access road that once served the Coast Guard station.

When you visit the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve today, you will be reminded of the historic past and the peaceful present and future that characterizes the beauty of the Lowcountry landscape.

From the entrance, the paved path takes you through a forest of salt-stunted live oaks and myrtles. Songbirds fill the trees, and the waves crashing along the Atlantic Ocean tunes the air.

The first thing you will notice is that the preserve is an attraction for art lovers as well as lovers of nature and the outdoors. The path is covered with graffiti and other clandestine art by locals and visitors. Although controversial to some, the art is generally of good taste and vibrant colors, and anything offensive has been covered over by park maintenance. In general, the spirit of the artwork is whimsical and even features nature and Lowcountry themes.

Where the half-mile paved path ends, you will walk a short distance through the dunes to the beach at the northern tip of the island. As you walk along the sandy path, the abandoned Morris Island Lighthouse rises above the horizon before you, like a ruined medieval tower.

Built in 1876 on the site of an older lighthouse destroyed during the Civil War, the Morris Island Lighthouse has become an iconic symbol of Charleston and the Lowcountry coast. It stands surrounded by water and buffeted by wind and tide.

Abandoned in 1962, it was robbed of its light and glass and stood leaning in crumbling disrepair until recent years. Local groups and nonprofits have worked to “save the light,” raising funds and awareness to preserve the faithful old structure before it crumbled into the sea. Today, a light has been affixed that now shines in merry welcome above a panoramic view of the city, harbor and sea, and a 20-foot seawall helps protect from erosion by current and crashing waves.

A beautiful “boneyard” beach of gnarled trees and a wide sandy beach allow visitors to stroll and enjoy the view year-round. When you go, you will surely enjoy it too.

Getting there

Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve is located on the north end of Folly Island near Charleston and is just a two-hour drive from the Beaufort area. The lighthouse itself is now 100 yards offshore of Morris Island and over a half a mile offshore from Folly Island and beach across Lighthouse Inlet. It is impossible to walk to Morris Island Lighthouse and preservation efforts have built an unclimbable 20-foot seawall around the base to keep the tower from falling. The Morris Island Lighthouse is still a condemned structure, and there is no access for the public. That said, the Morris Island Lighthouse is best viewed from a distance and against the stunning backdrop of the beach and harbor!

To visit by foot, go to the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve and Beach Access located at 1746 E. Ashley Ave. in Folly Beach. There is limited parking — try to visit early in the day — and a park admission of $1 applies. Pets are not allowed due to wildlife management and critical shorebird nesting needs. There are no facilities or restrooms but there is much available in the community nearby. Visit ccprc.com/3149/Lighthouse-Inlet-Heritage-Preserve or call 843-795-4386 for more info.

To view the lighthouse by water or from Morris Island, you will need to travel by boat. For kayaking you can launch at the landing at the Folly Island bridge. Parking is limited but access is easy. For a more adventurous and challenging view, you may wish to visit by water. A five-mile paddle from the public landing at the Folly Island bridge is best for intermediate or advanced kayakers, and it is vital to time the tides correctly. If you put in at high tide, you can ride the current to Lighthouse Inlet and then return on the incoming flow. The current is strong but the scenery is unforgettable. It is recommended you engage a local outfitter or guide, and many are available on Folly Island and the Charleston area.

For more info on the Morris Island Lighthouse and how you can help in its preservation, go to savethelight.org.